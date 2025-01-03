Best Methods to Easily Farm Spins in Jujutsu Infinite

To become a real Special grade sorcerer in Jujutsu Infinite, you will need a Special grade Innate Technique. Now, getting one of these Innate Techniques will require a lot of rerolling. So, we prepared the following list of the best farming methods to easily get Spins in Jujutsu Infinite.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Innate (Cursed) Technique Spins in Jujutsu Infinite

Daily Quest NPC

AFK World rewards

You can buy Spins for Robux

Spins in Jujutsu Infinite are used to reroll your Innate Technique. You can spend them while you are creating a new character or through the Customization menu. Now, here are all the ways through which you can get more Spins in Jujutsu Infinite:

Codes : New codes are usually released during downtimes, updates, and events. They generally give you a lot of free spins, so make sure to always redeem them.

: New codes are usually released during downtimes, updates, and events. They generally give you a lot of free spins, so make sure to always redeem them. Daily Quests : Almost every village and town has an NPC that offers you a Daily Quest that rewards you with 5-10 spins on completion.

: Almost every village and town has an NPC that offers you a Daily Quest that rewards you with 5-10 spins on completion. Daily Login Rewards : Every day, when you log in for the first time, you can claim one of the various free rewards, including Spins.

: Every day, when you log in for the first time, you can claim one of the various free rewards, including Spins. AFK Mode : For every 20 minutes spent in the AFK World, you will get 1 Spin. If you have Roblox Premium, you will get 50% more Spins when leaving the AFK World.

: For every 20 minutes spent in the AFK World, you will get 1 Spin. If you have Roblox Premium, you will get 50% more Spins when leaving the AFK World. Store: If you have Robux to spare, you can buy more spins through the Robux Shop or when creating a new character.

Customization menu

Even though there are numerous Cursed Techniques already available, there will be more and more of them in the future. So, you can start saving up Spins if you already have a few top-tier Innate Techniques in Jujutsu Infinite. However, if you feel underpowered with the ones you have now, just reroll them. A better Technique now will help you farm Spins more easily in the future.

And that sums up our guide on the best ways to farm Spins in Jujutsu Infinite. If you are looking for a good Awakening to roll for, then check out our Jujutsu Infinite Awakening Tier List for reference.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy