Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 269 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers For Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269. The next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is almost here after a long break week, and spoilers posted online suggest big things are on the horizon.

What Happened Before Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 saw the conclusion of Yuji’s battle against Sukuna as the King of Curses was reduced to dust and Megumi’s body was recovered alive.

During the chapter Sukuna chooses not to return to Yuji’s body and survive, rather to taunt him in his dying breaths. With the King of Curses dead, Uraume also chose to leave ending the battle with Hakari and fading into the wind.

After a short time skip we saw Megumi, Nobara, and Yuji reunited again and two of these three had important letters to open from Gojo. Nobara’s letter gave her information regarding who and where her mother was, while Megumi’s simply revealed to him that Gojo had killed his father, in a way that only the former strongest would deliver the news.

Chapter 268 of Jujutsu Kaisen ended with all of the surviving sorcerers grouping together to discuss the fate of Yuta Okkotsu, and this is where we expect Chapter 269 to begin.

What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269

According to leakers posting on social media, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 kicks off with Yuta back in his original body after using Kenjaku’s Cursed Technique to switch inside of Gojo for the battle with Sukuna. Yuta was able to return to his body thanks to Rika keeping it alive with reverse-cursed technique.

Maki discusses the plan to fight Sukuna and what could have been done differently. Higuruma chimes into the conversation confirming that he survived against all odds. Miguel and Larue are also still around.

The surviving sorcerers discuss Simple Domain, and Kusakabe provides further insight into previous rules and binding techniques associated with it that have resulted in the heads siphoning life force from the few disciples allowed to learn the skill. He then reveals that he is the new head of the Shadow Style School and will be dropping those restrictions.

Leakers claim that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 will end with a flashback of Mei Mei speaking to an old woman. Mei Mei presses her about being the true mastermind behind shackling sorcerers with Simplified Domain before killing her. These leaks suggest we’ll be diving further into the politics of the great clans in the final Jujutsu Kaisen chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 Official Release

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 will be officially released on Aug. 15, 2024. While the spoilers that have been posted do tease big things coming, we still suggest that you read the chapter when it officially lands as leaks can often be plagued by errors. The only true way to see this story go down is via official channels.

Like all chapters, you will be able to read Chapter 269 of Jujutsu Kaisen for free via the Viz Media Website and Shonen Jump app when it is released alongside the two chapters prior.

We’re in the final stretch of Jujutsu Kaisen with the series set to conclude at the end of September with the release of Chapter 271. If you need a refresh on everything that has gone down then now’s the time to head to Viz Media and binge from start to finish.

