Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 270 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers For Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270. The penultimate chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is almost here, and like clockwork leaks have surfaced online. Here’s what they claim will go down as the series gets closer to its conclusion.

What Happened Before Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270

In Chapter 269 of Jujutsu Kaisen, we finally get a glimpse at Yuta’s fate after passing out in Gojo’s body during the battle with Sukuna. It turns out that Rika kept Yuta’s body alive allowing him to return to his regular form once the fight was won.

The group of surviving sorcerers then discussed the fight, what could have been done better, who was to blame, and also who the MVP was. During this conversion, we get confirmation that Higuruma survived his clash with Sukuna and we also see that Miguel and Larue are still around.

Mei Mei and Kusakabe then break down the politics surrounding Simple Domain and how it has been restricted from being taught to most sorcerers, and those who have been given the chance to learn it have had their life force drained through binding vows. Now the fight is over, Kusakabe will be the new leader of the Shadow Style School and will be removing the barriers related to Simple Domain.

The chapter ends with a flashback where we see Mei Mei locate and kill a woman with connections to Jujutsu Headquarters on the grounds that they would have killed Ui Ui if left alive as he had allowed the students to learn Simple Domain for their battle with Sukuna. The final page of Chapter 269 teased the fallout from the collapse of the great clans in the Jujutsu Sorcery world.

What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270

According to leakers posting to social media, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 will focus on several of the players in the Culling Game that had not been shown in many chapters. The chapter also appears to share information regarding the fate of Tengen, Takaba, and potentially even Kenjaku.

In the leaks, it is stated that from the remnants of what was ripped away from Megumi, the absorbed form of Tengen has been left in an entangled state. Daido and Miyo show up for the first time after assisting Maki during the Culling Game gifting her with a new katana. Charles is also back after his battle with Hakari, and now working on a manga of his own. Amai appears in the leaks, confirming they survived too.

Takaba appears and looks to be talking with a mysterious person whose silhouette seems to match Geto or Kenjaku. Their identity has seemingly been obscured to remain a mystery.

Higuruma is back at his business but leaks claim he will be continuing his work as a sorcerer. Finally, Angel is shown confirming they too survived the fallout. Megumi tells Hana that he takes full responsibility for what his body was used for and offers to be her right-hand man.

According to leaks, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 ends with Megumi and Yuji sensing energy that may be someone who survived the Culling Game. Investigating this threat will be Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi’s final mission.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 Official Release

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 will be officially released on Sept. 22, 2024. It will be available to read for free alongside the two chapters prior on the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app.

While leaks are great to get a tease of what’s to come, and insight into major plot points it is still important to read the official release, as sometimes leakers can get things wrong due to translation errors and other factors.

Jujutsu Kaisen will end with Chapter 271 later this month, and the good news is that there’s no break week between chapters. If you want to refresh your mind before the final chapter gets here you can read all of the series with a Viz Media subscription including Chapter 270 this weekend when it is officially released.

