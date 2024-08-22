Yuji and Todo in sync screenshot from Jujutsu kaisen Season 1
Jujutsu Kaisen Popularity Poll Results (August 2024)

Jujutsu Kaisen may not have a lot of chapters left, but there’s still a lot of love for the series. That love is evident in the popularity polls that Shonen Jump drops in its magazine. Here are the popularity poll results for Jujutsu Kaisen in August 2024.

Gojo Domain Expansion in Shibuya Station during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 as part of an article about August 2024 Popularity Poll results.
While Chapter 267 of Gege Akutami’s popular manga is stealing all of the headlines, there’s still a lot to take away from the series’ most recent popularity poll. Sure, the number one is no surprise, but there are plenty of other characters who found their way near the top. Here are the results of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s most recent popularity poll, which come via leaker Myamura on X:

  1. Satoru Gojo
  2. Yuji Itadori
  3. Megumi Fushiguro
  4. Suguru Geto
  5. Naoya Zenin
  6. Choso
  7. Yuta Okkotsu
  8. Kento Nanami
  9. Sukuna
  10. Toji Fushiguro
  11. Toge Inumaki
  12. Mahito
  13. Maki Zenin
  14. Nobara Kugisaki
  15. Hajime Kashimo
  16. Atsuya Kusakabe
  17. Utahime Iori
  18. Hiromi Higuruma
  19. Aoi Todo
  20. Kinji Hakari
  21. Kiyotaka Ijichi
  22. Kenjaku
  23. Shoko Ieiri
  24. Fumihiko Takaba
  25. Noritoshi Kamo
  26. Takuma Ino
  27. Yu Haibara
  28. Kasumi Miwa
  29. Mei Mei
  30. Panda

While characters like Gojo, Naoya, and Choso climbed the rankings this time around, other characters weren’t so lucky. Panda dropped significantly, and Jogo, who found himself in the top 30 in the last poll, isn’t anywhere to be found. Unfortunately, with only four chapters left in the series, it seems unlikely that the free-fallers will have time to get their scores up.

Major reveals at the end of the series may sway readers’ opinions, though. In fact, the shocking return of a major character in Chapter 267 may have done enough to shoot them closer to the top 10 – if there’s another poll in the future.

And those are the results of the Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll from August 2024.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read on VIZ and other platforms.

