Jujutsu Kaisen Popularity Poll Results (August 2024)

Jujutsu Kaisen may not have a lot of chapters left, but there’s still a lot of love for the series. That love is evident in the popularity polls that Shonen Jump drops in its magazine. Here are the popularity poll results for Jujutsu Kaisen in August 2024.

Which Jujutsu Kaisen Characters Are Most Popular?

While Chapter 267 of Gege Akutami’s popular manga is stealing all of the headlines, there’s still a lot to take away from the series’ most recent popularity poll. Sure, the number one is no surprise, but there are plenty of other characters who found their way near the top. Here are the results of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s most recent popularity poll, which come via leaker Myamura on X:

Satoru Gojo Yuji Itadori Megumi Fushiguro Suguru Geto Naoya Zenin Choso Yuta Okkotsu Kento Nanami Sukuna Toji Fushiguro Toge Inumaki Mahito Maki Zenin Nobara Kugisaki Hajime Kashimo Atsuya Kusakabe Utahime Iori Hiromi Higuruma Aoi Todo Kinji Hakari Kiyotaka Ijichi Kenjaku Shoko Ieiri Fumihiko Takaba Noritoshi Kamo Takuma Ino Yu Haibara Kasumi Miwa Mei Mei Panda

While characters like Gojo, Naoya, and Choso climbed the rankings this time around, other characters weren’t so lucky. Panda dropped significantly, and Jogo, who found himself in the top 30 in the last poll, isn’t anywhere to be found. Unfortunately, with only four chapters left in the series, it seems unlikely that the free-fallers will have time to get their scores up.

Major reveals at the end of the series may sway readers’ opinions, though. In fact, the shocking return of a major character in Chapter 267 may have done enough to shoot them closer to the top 10 – if there’s another poll in the future.

And those are the results of the Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll from August 2024.

