Kaiju No 8 Chapter 111 Release Date Confirmed

When is the Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 111 release date? With the speed at which we’re progressing, it really feels like we might be hitting the end-game of Kaiju No. 8, and while that’s sad, we can’t wait to see how things turn out.

The Kaiju No 8 Chapter 111 release date is July 18, which isn’t far away at all. The series will continue the titanic battle between Kafka, Mina, and the mighty Kaiju No. 9, who’s got nothing to do with MegaMan. The battle’s been raging for a few chapters now, but it looks like things are getting incredibly serious, with all of the fighters reaching deep down to find their next attack.

What Happened in Kaiju No 8 Chapter 110?

We think that the pacing of the Kaiju No. 8 manga has been a lot better than some of its Shonen Jump peers. If you think we’re talking about My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, then you’re probably right. Thanks to that, while the fight against Kaiju No. 9 has been going on for a few chapters, it’s had some big developments.

110 kicks off with the newly-two-headed Kaiju No. 9 being double-teamed by Kafka and Mina. The two fighters talk tactics a little in between laying down the pain, and the two make an exceptional team. In fact, they work so well together that the people tracking Mina at HQ are overwhelmed by how much better she is. It’s clear that the trust the two share hasn’t dulled with age.

However, it’s also clear that No. 9 has a lot of different kaiju inside of him, and he can mix and match their abilities at will to keep things unpredictable for our heroes. This leads Kafka to realize that he can’t rely on just what he’s been taught – he needs to go deeper into a technique that he’s been keeping a secret from everyone. For those who watch the anime, this appears to be the same state he ended up in against General Shinomiya in the final episode of the season.

Kafka states he can only control this for one minute, and then he tells his inner Kaiju that he’s going to set him free and to lend him its strength. The last panel is Kaiju No. 8 completely unhinged, and we can’t wait to see what happens.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 111.

Kaiju No. 8 is avilable to read on Viz Media.

