Kafka as a Kaiju in Kaiju No 8. This image is part of an article about the confirmed release date of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10.
Category:
Anime & Manga

Kaiju No 8 Chapter 112 Release Date Confirmed

Image of Jason Coles
Jason Coles
|

Published: Aug 9, 2024 08:31 am

Want to know the Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 112 release date? With the manga reaching what may be its peak, of course you do. The series has been a genuine delight in terms of both content and pacing, and that doesn’t appear to be changing.

Recommended Videos

When Is the Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 112 Release Date?

The Kaiju No 8 chapter 112 release date is August 15th. Kafka’s journey to power and his end goal of standing beside his childhood friend, Mina, has been great to read. The action’s been consistently exciting, the world is interesting, and Kaiju No. 9 has been an incredible villain from start to finish. It almost feels like a D&D campaign with the way he keeps popping up to cause trouble and hassle the main characters, and frankly, we’re very much here for it.

Related: When Does Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Release?

What Happened in Kaiju No 8 Chapter 111?

Chapter 111 kicks off with Kafka chatting with Captain Narumi about perfecting his “Ace in the Hole” technique, which is basically going full berserk for a little bit. It’s a great big piece of dialogue and sets up the next scene well. Despite not wanting to rely on this, Kafka goes berserk but quickly explains to Mina that he can handle it for a minute, so they need to get this fight done.

The result is a brutal flurry of blows from all sides that leaves buildings trashed and sees Kafka use another new technique to deal serious damage. However, it’s also meant to open up No. 9 to Mina’s absurd firepower. That’s where things end, though, with Mina holding a gun the size of at least three people aimed directly at No. 9. We can’t wait to read what happens next in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 112 when it drops on Viz.

Post Tag:
Kaiju No. 8
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jason Coles
Jason Coles
Jason has been writing for over four years now, and in that time has wracked up over 50 bylines. Alongside that, he ran The Indie Game Website for a couple of years, and can be regularly found freelancing for websites like IGN, Eurogamer, Dicebreaker, and more. Alongside loving gaming, he also writes about fitness content as he's a qualified personal trainer.