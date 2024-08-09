Kaiju No 8 Chapter 112 Release Date Confirmed

Want to know the Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 112 release date? With the manga reaching what may be its peak, of course you do. The series has been a genuine delight in terms of both content and pacing, and that doesn’t appear to be changing.

The Kaiju No 8 chapter 112 release date is August 15th. Kafka’s journey to power and his end goal of standing beside his childhood friend, Mina, has been great to read. The action’s been consistently exciting, the world is interesting, and Kaiju No. 9 has been an incredible villain from start to finish. It almost feels like a D&D campaign with the way he keeps popping up to cause trouble and hassle the main characters, and frankly, we’re very much here for it.

What Happened in Kaiju No 8 Chapter 111?

Chapter 111 kicks off with Kafka chatting with Captain Narumi about perfecting his “Ace in the Hole” technique, which is basically going full berserk for a little bit. It’s a great big piece of dialogue and sets up the next scene well. Despite not wanting to rely on this, Kafka goes berserk but quickly explains to Mina that he can handle it for a minute, so they need to get this fight done.

The result is a brutal flurry of blows from all sides that leaves buildings trashed and sees Kafka use another new technique to deal serious damage. However, it’s also meant to open up No. 9 to Mina’s absurd firepower. That’s where things end, though, with Mina holding a gun the size of at least three people aimed directly at No. 9. We can’t wait to read what happens next in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 112 when it drops on Viz.

