Kaiju No 8 Episode 12 Dub Release Date Confirmed

Want to know when the Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 dub release date is? If you love the show and the English VA cast – and we agree, they’re very good – then you’ll need to know. That’s especially true given they were delayed. So, here’s what you need to know.

As announced via a Crunchyroll Tweet, the Kaiju No 8 Episode 12 dub release date is July 13. The episode will hit the streaming service at 8 AM PT, so 11 AM ET, meaning that you can watch it before or during lunch. Unless you have lunch really early in the day, in which case you’ve got other stuff going on that we simply hope gets better soon.

What Happened in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11?

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 is kind of a doozy. While the whole series has been good up until this point, we really think this one shines as an all-around show of what the amazing anime is all about. Things kick off with Kafka being at the mercy of the Defense Force because he’s been hiding the fact that he can turn into a Kaiju, which is sort of against the rules. The good news is that everyone who knows him supports him though, including Mina.

The next few minutes are a nice showing of his teammates talking about the impact he’s had on them and why they’ll support him as best they can because they know he’s a good guy. However, it’s not up to them what happens to Kafka – it’s up to the intimidating Director General Shinomiya. Shinomiya strides into the room Kafka is being held in, releases his bindings, and then shoots at him, and then he scrapes a chunk of his flesh out with his bare hands.

Having shown that Kafka can survive bullets, Shinomiya states he can’t be human and starts fighting to kill. There are some cool flashbacks that show off some of the backstory for Shinomiya here, but the ending has Kafka slowly transforming more and more until he’s fully consumed by his Kaijusona. Something goes wrong, though, and rather than remaining in control, the fear Kafka is feeling drives his monstrous form wild, and he loses all control. Who knows what’ll happen in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12, but we’re guessing there’ll be more fighting and a bit more of the power of friendship.

And that’s the confirmed release date of the Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 dub.

Kaiju No. 8 is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

