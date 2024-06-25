Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 Release Date Confirmed

The Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 release date is going to be here before you know it, and if you want to make sure you can watch the action as soon as it’s available, you’ll want to know a day and a time. You’re in luck, though, because we’ve got everything you need to know here.

The Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 release date is June 29, with the drop time being 8:30 AM PT and 11:30 AM ET. The episode will mark the end of the first part of the series, and while the manga is still ongoing, it does sort of feel like it’s coming to a close. That hopefully means there’s only a set amount of episodes in the show, and we’re also expecting it to get a full conversion to anime, given how incredibly good it’s been.

What Happens in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11?

Kafka, our beloved middle-aged hero, finds himself at the mercy of the Defense Force in Episode 11, having been captured, and the episode mostly focuses on this fact and how Kafka feels having kept this secret from them all. Kafka is happy when Mina tells him that nobody in the Third Division believes he’s evil, but she still has to do her duty and make sure he’s transferred to the right place.

We then see the rest of the division discussing among themselves how they feel about this huge revelation. Feelings are mixed, of course, but ultimately, most of the characters come down in favor of supporting Kafka because he’s not only been their comrade but also been someone who’s saved a few of them personally. Of course, things take a turn for the terrifying when Director General Shinomiya appears where Kafka is being kept prisoner.

This is where things really heat up, though. Kafka is released from his binds, and the director unloads on him before rending his flesh with his bare hands. There’s no doubting the pure power of Shinomiya here, and having collected a flesh sample, he decides it’s time to take Kaiju No. 8 out. We see a few flashbacks here, but the fact is that General Shinomiya is a monster being supported by a monstrous weapon and seems to be about to obliterate Kafka. The only thing left in his arsenal is to fully transform, but this time, something’s seriously wrong. We’ll find out what in Episode 12.

Kaiju No. 8 is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

