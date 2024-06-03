Kitchen Nightmares: Is Diwan Still Open? Answered

Diwan was one of many restaurants featured in the Kitchen Nightmares revival, which aired in 2023. Gordon Ramsey visited the restaurant in Port Washington, New York, in June 2023 to help them get back on track. But did he succeed? Let’s investigate what happened after the episode aired and whether Diwan is still open in 2024.

Is Diwan from Kitchen Nightmares Still Open?

The short answer is yes; Diwan is still open following their 2023 appearance on Kitchen Nightmares.

Their episode aired in December 2023 as part of the recent Season 8 revival, following the visit in June of that year. The restaurant’s main issues seemed to come from the choice to serve Indian and Mexican cuisine from the same kitchen, confusing staff and customers. Their social media presence was also lacking, and their food was overpriced for the quality.

As with most episodes, things looked to be back on track for Diwan by the end of the show. But as history has shown us, not every restaurant sticks to the changes Ramsay implements or succeeds long-term, even if they do.

Thus far, Diwan seems to be doing well following their Kitchen Nightmares intervention. The Indian restaurant currently has an overall positive rating on Yelp, with most reviews in the 4 and 5-star range. It seems like their visit from Gordon Ramsay – and the restaurant renovation it included – have served the business well.

Diwan has posted positive comments about their appearance on the show on Facebook and Instagram, welcoming new followers who found them through their appearance on Kitchen Nightmares. Their presence has continued to be sparse, and their website domain appears to have lapsed (I don’t recommend trying to follow the link from Yelp). However, the food and service itself continue to receive positive feedback.

If you’re local or planning a trip to Port Washington, New York, and want to make a visit to Diwan, you can find the current business hours and full menu on Yelp.

