Bobby and Margaret Diwan Restaurant
Image via Fox
Category:
Guides
Movies & TV

Kitchen Nightmares: Is Diwan Still Open? Answered

Diwan featured in the Kitchen Nightmares season finale... but can you still get a table?
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 06:05 pm

Diwan was one of many restaurants featured in the Kitchen Nightmares revival, which aired in 2023. Gordon Ramsey visited the restaurant in Port Washington, New York, in June 2023 to help them get back on track. But did he succeed? Let’s investigate what happened after the episode aired and whether Diwan is still open in 2024.

Recommended Videos

Is Diwan from Kitchen Nightmares Still Open?

The short answer is yes; Diwan is still open following their 2023 appearance on Kitchen Nightmares.

Their episode aired in December 2023 as part of the recent Season 8 revival, following the visit in June of that year. The restaurant’s main issues seemed to come from the choice to serve Indian and Mexican cuisine from the same kitchen, confusing staff and customers. Their social media presence was also lacking, and their food was overpriced for the quality.

As with most episodes, things looked to be back on track for Diwan by the end of the show. But as history has shown us, not every restaurant sticks to the changes Ramsay implements or succeeds long-term, even if they do.

Thus far, Diwan seems to be doing well following their Kitchen Nightmares intervention. The Indian restaurant currently has an overall positive rating on Yelp, with most reviews in the 4 and 5-star range. It seems like their visit from Gordon Ramsay – and the restaurant renovation it included – have served the business well.

Diwan has posted positive comments about their appearance on the show on Facebook and Instagram, welcoming new followers who found them through their appearance on Kitchen Nightmares. Their presence has continued to be sparse, and their website domain appears to have lapsed (I don’t recommend trying to follow the link from Yelp). However, the food and service itself continue to receive positive feedback.

If you’re local or planning a trip to Port Washington, New York, and want to make a visit to Diwan, you can find the current business hours and full menu on Yelp.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Unlock Scribing in ESO (The Elder Scrolls Online)
Scribing in ESO
Scribing in ESO
Scribing in ESO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock Scribing in ESO (The Elder Scrolls Online)
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 3, 2024
Read Article How to Get Grimoires in ESO (The Elder Scrolls Online)
The Scholarium in ESO.
The Scholarium in ESO.
The Scholarium in ESO.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Grimoires in ESO (The Elder Scrolls Online)
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 3, 2024
Read Article All Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone Locations in Elden Ring
elden ring ancient dragon smithing stone
elden ring ancient dragon smithing stone
elden ring ancient dragon smithing stone
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone Locations in Elden Ring
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Jun 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Unlock Scribing in ESO (The Elder Scrolls Online)
Scribing in ESO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock Scribing in ESO (The Elder Scrolls Online)
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 3, 2024
Read Article How to Get Grimoires in ESO (The Elder Scrolls Online)
The Scholarium in ESO.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Grimoires in ESO (The Elder Scrolls Online)
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 3, 2024
Read Article All Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone Locations in Elden Ring
elden ring ancient dragon smithing stone
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone Locations in Elden Ring
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Jun 3, 2024
Author
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.