KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

When does KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 11 release? If you’re all caught up with Kazuma’s antics in the latest season, you’ll want to know. That’s especially true because of how the last episode ended and with all the weird romantic tension going on at the moment.

When Will KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 11 Release?

KonoSuba – God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World Season 3, Episode 11, will be released into the world on June 19th at 11 AM ET, which is 8 AM PT. It’ll also be released in other time zones as well, but only if you’re willing to do the conversion yourself. Look, there are a lot of time zones, and figuring out who is and who isn’t in some form of daylight savings time or summer time (glares at the British) is a lot. We believe in you.

What Is KonoSuba Season 3 About?

KonoSuba Season 3 has felt a little bit disjointed. That’s a little true of previous seasons, too, if we’re being honest, but it feels somewhat more pronounced in this one for some reason. The show has always followed along with a more sitcom feel than most anime can manage, which means an overarching story among the constant chaos of Kazuma and Co., and while that’s nice, it does feel as though the story has been broken up into chunks this season.

The season kicked off with Kazuma confronting his own trauma, which was a weirdly serious tone for the show, but rapidly pivoted to Kazuma playing the older brother of Princess Iris instead. That felt as though it was going to be the bulk of the season, but it only lasted a few episodes before the gang was yanked back to normality and ended up fighting off a hydra, losing, and then coming back with just so many adventures.

The latest little arc sees the group trying to reclaim Darkness from a creepy forced marriage, and while it’s not been a bad little story, it just feels a bit odd. However, we’re only one away from the end of Season 3 now. We’re assuming that Episode 11 will conclude the current storyline in its entirety, but we’ll still have a lot of loose threads to try and tie up. We’re expecting the OVAs and specials to have to do a lot of the heavy lifting there, so in the meantime, let’s just hope Episode 11 is somehow an hour long.

KonoSuba is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

