Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Episode Release Dates & Time

The Fall 2024 anime season has no shortage of light novel adaptations, but one of the most exciting is Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Whether you’re a new fan or someone who has read the franchise before, here’s when its anime will be released.

When Does Let This Greiving Soul Retire! Release?

Let This Grieving Soul Retire! will premiere on Oct. 1, 2024, will episodes to follow weekly until the end of the year. There is expected to be a total of 13 episodes for the initial run of this anime, so you’ve got plenty of content to look forward to.

So you don’t miss out on new episodes as they arrive here’s a look at the projected release date for all 13 installments of Let This Grieving Soul Retire!

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Oct. 1 Episode 2 Oct. 8 Episode 3 Oct. 15 Episode 4 Oct. 22 Episode 5 Oct. 29 Episode 6 Nov. 5 Episode 7 Nov. 12 Episode 8 Nov. 19 Episode 9 Nov. 26 Episode 10 Dec. 3 Episode 11 Dec. 10 Episode 12 Dec. 17 Episode 13 Dec. 24

Anime often suffers delays midseason as holidays and other factors arise, or simply to give the animators a break. However, if this is the case then don’t panic as we will be keeping the table above maintained with the latest information to ensure it is always current with the expected release dates for each episode.

What Time Do New Episodes of Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Release?

Let This Grieving Soul Retire! episodes will first air in Japan at 11:30 pm JST on Tuesdays before being released internationally shortly after. An exact time for the international release of Let This Grieving Soul Retire! hasn’t yet been shared, but once it is this article will be updated.

Fans will be able to watch the anime via Crunchyroll as it joins the incredibly stacked Fall 2024 season. There’s plenty more to check out as 2024 approaches its end also, and here’s a look at everything that the streaming platform will be getting.

If you can’t wait for more of this anime then you can always read the light novel source material which is available both in Japanese and English. While Japan has 12 volumes to enjoy, only six are available in English, but that’s still plenty for those who want to get ahead of the anime.

Catch Let This Grieving Soul Retire! when it arrives on Crunchyroll this October.

