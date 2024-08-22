Image Credit: Bethesda
Lord of the Mysteries Anime Release Window, Trailer, and More

Image of Sam Stone
Sam Stone
|

Published: Aug 22, 2024 07:35 am

The Chinese web novel Lord of the Mysteries is set to get an anime adaptation soon. Mixing magic and steampunk, here’s everything we currently know about the upcoming Lord of the Mysteries anime, including its anticipated release window and where to watch its trailers.

What Is the Lord of the Mysteries Release Window?

The world of Lord of the Mysteries

As of writing, Lord of the Mysteries has a release window of the summer of 2025, confirmed by the anime series’ production team on August 8, 2023. The production company behind the adaptation of Lord of the Mysteries is B.CMay PICTURES, an animation studio behind such projects as Bureau of Paranormal Investigation and A Will Eternal. It is currently unknown how many episodes the upcoming anime series is intended to run or how much of the first season will be adapted from the source material.

Lord of the Mysteries was created by Cuttlefish Who Loves Diving, a pen name used by its author, and published on the Chinese web novel platform QiDian. The story follows Zhou Mingrui, who is reincarnated as the Victorian nobleman Klein Moretti in a steampunk world full of airships and other late 19th-century technology and architecture. The world of Lord of the Mysteries is also full of magic and other supernatural phenomena and relics, often linked to or inspired by tarot and other Western hexes.

Where To Watch Lord of the Mysteries’ Trailers

At the time of this writing, two trailers have been released for the anime. The first trailer, which formally announced the anime series and its summer 2025 release window, debuted online in August 2023. Just over a year after the announcement trailer, a second trailer was released online in August 2024, confirming continued production on the anime series and offering fans another look at the upcoming adaptation. The trailers show Klein in action while providing a breathtaking look at the magical realms and immersive steampunk world from the web novel series.

It is unknown whether Lord of the Mysteries will be available to legally watch in North America or if there are any plans for an official English-language dub. In the meantime, fans eagerly await more concrete news about the series as its initial release window grows closer.



Sam Stone
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. He's been a freelance contributor with The Escapist since October 2023, during which time he's covered Mortal Kombat, Star Trek, and various other properties. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.
