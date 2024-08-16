Dr. Stone Science Future Release Window, Cast, and More

The popular anime series Dr. Stone is returning for a fourth and final season, with the new subtitle Dr. Stone: Science Future. Announced in December 2023, the season is eagerly anticipated by fans. Here’s what we know about Dr. Stone: Science Future, including its release window and cast.

When Is the Dr. Stone: Science Future Release Window?

Image via TMS Entertainment

The only official news about the release window for Dr. Stone: Science Future currently confirmed is that the upcoming season will be released over the course of 2025. Science Future will be divided into three groups of episodes, or cours, though how many episodes per cour and a more specific release window for the starting cour have yet to be announced. Similarly, it is currently unknown how many episodes Dr. Stone: Science Future will contain overall, with the preceding season numbering 22 episodes in total, for reference.

Dr. Stone is based on the best-selling manga series of the same name by Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi, with the manga series concluding in March 2022. After the preceding third season, Dr. Stone: New World, there are approximately ten volumes of the manga’s story left for the anime series to adapt and bring the source material’s story to a close with Science Future. In the meantime, the first three seasons of Dr. Stone remain available to stream on Crunchyroll in North America.

Who Is in the Dr. Stone: Science Future Cast?

Image via TMS Entertainment

Across its first three seasons, Dr. Stone has grown to feature quite the ensemble cast behind protagonist Senku Ishigami as he uses his prodigious scientific knowledge and skills to rebuild human civilization. Much of the show’s main cast is expected to return for Science Future, set to close out each of their character arcs in a satisfying way as this tale comes to a close. Here is the main cast of Dr. Stone, with both the Japanese and English dub voice actors listed by their respective roles:

Senku Ishigami is played by Yūsuke Kobayashi and Aaron Dismuke

Gen Asagiri is played by Kengo Kawanishi and Brandon McInnis

Kohaku is played by Manami Numakura and Felecia Angelle

Chrome is played by Gen Satō and Matt Shipman

Taiju Oki is played by Makoto Furukawa and Ricco Fajardo

Yuzuriha Ogawa is played by Kana Ichinose and Brittany Lauda

Tsukasa Shishio is played by Yuichi Nakamura and Ian Sinclair

Suika is played by Karin Takahashi and Sarah Weidenheft

Ryusumi Nanami is played by Ryota Suzuki and Clifford Chapin

