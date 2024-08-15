Lost in the Cloud Chapter 113 Release Date Confirmed

Lost in the Cloud is still ongoing and as strong as ever, but we may see a few chapters being delayed in a few weeks, which fortunately shouldn’t be the case for 113. Find out when the next chapter for the BL manhwa is coming out.

When Is Lost in the Cloud Chapter 113 Coming Out?

Lost In The Cloud Chapter 113 should be coming out officially on August 16 in the United States. The Korean version has been out since July 19, but it always takes a few weeks until new chapters are translated into English. However, they’ve been following a strict weekly release schedule ever since the beginning, with breaks every five weeks (in other words, every five chapters).

If you’ve been following author Pas Kim through social media, you might be aware of some of her health issues, which are one of the main reasons for the break. She recently announced that Chapter 116 (Korean version) will be delayed for a few more weeks and will only come out on September 7 to care for her health. However, this does not affect the English release in any way, and we should still get chapters 114 and 115 on schedule.

The author will return with the Korean version on 7 September due to a deterioration of her health.

After that, the episodes will be updated without interruption every week. pic.twitter.com/0WEl4pJRN9 — Lost In The Cloud (@LostinthecloudP) August 9, 2024

She also announced that there would be no more interruptions once she’s back, which means no more breaks until the series is finished. So, let’s hope for the best during her recovery, and she’ll soon be back with the conclusive chapters of the story.

Where to Read Lost in the Cloud Chapter 113

You can read Lost In The Cloud officially through Lezhin Comics, which publishes both the original Korean version and various of its official translations. New chapters come out every Friday, and you can read a chapter for free each week. To read more chapters, you’ll need to buy Coins. You can get 120 Coins plus an extra 40 Coin bonus for $4 USD, but you can also play certain minigames to get some extras if you want to.

The series is currently in its third season, which is confirmed to be the finale. While Kim Pas hasn’t announced any other works following Lost In The Cloud, we may look forward to any new projects she might announce in the future.

And that’s the confirmed release date for Lost In The Cloud Chapter 113.

