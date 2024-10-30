Forgot password
Promo image for Love and Deepspace.
Image via InFold Pte. Ltd.
Video Games
Love and Deepspace Codes (October 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Published: Oct 30, 2024 04:37 am

Updated October 30, 2024: We searched for new codes!

I devote my heart to Sylus, but there is no wrong romance route because all the men in Love and Deepspace are charming. Be careful, though, because you’ll definitely get hooked and won’t stop smiling when your husbando sends you flirty texts.

Love and Deepspace codes are convenient in this game. You can claim superb items like outfits and Diamonds to impress your man, as well as weapons and other handy tools to aid you in battle. Since this is a gacha game that features combat, you should know that we have codes for a similar mobile experience on our Wuthering Waves Codes list.

All Love and Deepspace Codes List

Active Love and Deepspace Codes

  • There are currently no active Love and Deepspace codes.

Expired Love and Deepspace Codes

  • 100000FOLLOW
  • love2024
  • DEEPSPACE2024
  • LnDxLuca
  • DEEPSPACE2
  • 20240715
  • LnDxUki
  • FLYHIGH
  • LnDxFulgur
  • 3DLOVE
  • LnDxIke
  • TIEDUP

How to Redeem Codes for Love and Deepspace

Check the steps below to learn how to use Love and Deepspace codes:

Screenshot of the redemption system in Love and Deepspace.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Love and Deepspace on your mobile.
  2. Tap the avatar icon to open your profile.
  3. Open the settings by pressing the cogwheel button.
  4. Tap the More button and open the Redeem Code tab.
  5. Type a code into the textbox.
  6. Hit Exchange to receive freebies.

If you’re unsure which romance route to pick, check the character information on the Love and Deepspace Wiki. You can also get helpful tips for combat and check what kind of mini-games exist in this experience. If you’re not familiar with the gacha system, you can also find additional information about this feature on Wiki.

Why Are My Love and Deepspace Codes Not Working?

Using a mobile keyboard to type Love and Deepspace codes can often lead to typos. The quickest and most efficient way you can enter codes is by copying/pasting them, so try that. If the error isn’t due to spelling mistakes, then the codes themselves are likely expired. Contact us whenever you find an outdated code so that we can put it on our expired list.

What is Love and Deepspace?

Love and Deepspace isn’t your typical dating sim game as it’s set within a sci-fi world, and it features actual combat. You are a Deepspace hunter who protects lives from Wanderers, and while doing so, you also romance handsome men who join you in battle. The game does have a graphic novel format where you get to experience the main storyline, as well as individual character arcs, but to unlock specific chapters, you’ll need to complete tasks and level up.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.