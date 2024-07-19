Metal Slug Awakening Codes (July 2024)

Updated July 19, 2024
Arcade game lovers and Metal Slug series fans won’t be able to get enough of this exciting run-and-shoot experience. You can play it casually with the auto-shoot feature or make it more challenging by aiming manually. With Metal Slug: Awakening codes, you’ll be able to grab some nice rewards, too.
All Metal Slug: Awakening Codes List
Active Metal Slug: Awakening Codes
- There are currently no active Metal Slug: Awakening codes.
Expired Metal Slug: Awakening Codes
- MSYOUTBESUBS
- LABORDAY
- 914GE5HR
- 814SDWGY
- MSNEWSERVER
- 214TYM7O
- B14BBFB3
- Q14IQVY7
- 014X8ZNT
- K14M4R8B
- C14JINFV
- MSVIP999
- O14E2XFP
- 314TERDN
- 114QWKGW
- E14U54EX
- A14P7E7T
- D1483ELP
How to Redeem Codes for Metal Slug: Awakening
The redemption feature isn’t within the game itself, but don’t worry because you’ll see exactly where and how to redeem Metal Slug: Awakening codes by following the tutorial below:
- Launch Metal Slug: Awakening on your device.
- Finish the tutorial.
- Click on the upper-right menu button and your avatar icon.
- Copy your ID at the top.
- Go to the Redeem Center page.
- Paste your ID (1) and the code (2) into designated text fields.
- Solve the Captcha (3) and hit Redeem to claim your rewards.
Published: Jul 19, 2024 06:04 am