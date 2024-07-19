Metal Slug Awakening Codes (July 2024)

Updated July 19, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Arcade game lovers and Metal Slug series fans won’t be able to get enough of this exciting run-and-shoot experience. You can play it casually with the auto-shoot feature or make it more challenging by aiming manually. With Metal Slug: Awakening codes, you’ll be able to grab some nice rewards, too.

All Metal Slug: Awakening Codes List

Active Metal Slug: Awakening Codes

There are currently no active Metal Slug: Awakening codes.

Expired Metal Slug: Awakening Codes

MSYOUTBESUBS

LABORDAY

914GE5HR

814SDWGY

MSNEWSERVER

214TYM7O

B14BBFB3

Q14IQVY7

014X8ZNT

K14M4R8B

C14JINFV

MSVIP999

O14E2XFP

314TERDN

114QWKGW

E14U54EX

A14P7E7T

D1483ELP

How to Redeem Codes for Metal Slug: Awakening

The redemption feature isn’t within the game itself, but don’t worry because you’ll see exactly where and how to redeem Metal Slug: Awakening codes by following the tutorial below:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Metal Slug: Awakening on your device. Finish the tutorial. Click on the upper-right menu button and your avatar icon. Copy your ID at the top. Go to the Redeem Center page. Paste your ID (1) and the code (2) into designated text fields. Solve the Captcha (3) and hit Redeem to claim your rewards.

