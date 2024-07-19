Promo image for Metal Slug: Awakening.
Image via Tencent
Video Games
Metal Slug Awakening Codes (July 2024)

Ana Mitic
Published: Jul 19, 2024 06:04 am

Updated July 19, 2024

Arcade game lovers and Metal Slug series fans won’t be able to get enough of this exciting run-and-shoot experience. You can play it casually with the auto-shoot feature or make it more challenging by aiming manually. With Metal Slug: Awakening codes, you’ll be able to grab some nice rewards, too.

All Metal Slug: Awakening Codes List

Active Metal Slug: Awakening Codes

  • There are currently no active Metal Slug: Awakening codes.

Expired Metal Slug: Awakening Codes

  • MSYOUTBESUBS
  • LABORDAY
  • 914GE5HR
  • 814SDWGY
  • MSNEWSERVER
  • 214TYM7O
  • B14BBFB3
  • Q14IQVY7
  • 014X8ZNT
  • K14M4R8B
  • C14JINFV
  • MSVIP999
  • O14E2XFP
  • 314TERDN
  • 114QWKGW
  • E14U54EX
  • A14P7E7T
  • D1483ELP

How to Redeem Codes for Metal Slug: Awakening

The redemption feature isn’t within the game itself, but don’t worry because you’ll see exactly where and how to redeem Metal Slug: Awakening codes by following the tutorial below:

  • metal slug awakening main menu screenshot
    Image by The Escapist
  • Metal Slug Awakening avatar icon
    Image by The Escapist
  • metal slug awakening profile ID
    Image by The Escapist
  • metal slug awakening code redemption site
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Metal Slug: Awakening on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Click on the upper-right menu button and your avatar icon.
  4. Copy your ID at the top.
  5. Go to the Redeem Center page.
  6. Paste your ID (1) and the code (2) into designated text fields.
  7. Solve the Captcha (3) and hit Redeem to claim your rewards.

Don’t forget to claim free rewards waiting in our articles with Legend of Mushroom codes and Marvel Strike Force codes if you also play those games!

codes
Metal Slug Awakening
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.