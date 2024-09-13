My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 12 Release Date Confirmed

Come one, come all, and witness the birth of the My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 12 release date. Alright, maybe not its birth, but we are going to tell you all about it. You don’t even need to move, actually; you can just stay wherever you are right now and just keep reading.

Recommended Videos

The My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 12 release date is September 18th. It’s been a wonderfully silly time here at the Deer Club. All people are welcome, whether they’re people, deer, delinquents, or anything else. It’s been a constant reminder that nothing makes sense anywhere, actually, and that not only includes the magical powers of deer people but also just life in general. After all, chaos reigns, and we’re all just the universe trying to reflect upon its own actions and going, “Wait, what?”

Related: Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

What Happened in My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 11?

Some of Episode 11 is all about how peaceful the days are for Koshi, and that’s nice, as she deserves it, frankly. Naturally, though, that doesn’t last long because this isn’t a show about how wonderful life can be when you reform yourself; it’s a show about how a deer person can breathe saliva bubbles via their antlers for some reason, and ones that can actually hover in the air.

Anyway, it turns out that there’s a hunter in the general area who might be after Nokotan, and she’s very concerned because the dude’s clearly in the wrong genre of anime. The end result of all of this is that everyone survives and then the hunter gets arrested for carrying a firearm. Who knows what’ll happen next week on the show? There’s no logic here, but you can find out when My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 11 drops on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy