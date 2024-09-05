My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

Deer friends, welcome on in. Let’s go ahead and get on with the only thing on today’s agenda, which is the My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 11 release date. Apparently, this is a big deal on not just a local but global scale.

The My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 11 release date is September 11th. Honestly, this show has started to trigger some weird existential crisis every week, and while it’s a nice distraction from that theoretically, in actuality, it has us wondering if anybody we know is secretly a deer. What if we’re all deers? What if you’re a deer? How could we even know anyway, and what would it even change?

What Happened in My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 10?

Things kick off with Nokotan crying for some reason. That’s weird as all heck, but then it turns out she has hay fever. Basically, the entirety of the episode is all about this problem and the attempts to fix it, and for some reason, that includes Nokotan going to the flower arrangement club with a mustache on and then seemingly feeding the members of that group to carnivorous plants.

Episode 10 ends with two of the Deer Club members discussing the next potential events and chatting about food and whatnot. Also, time is weird in this show, right? We just had the Summer festival, and this episode is called “Blame it on the Spring.” How does that work exactly? Do deer not experience time in the same way the rest of us do, or is something just happening that’s messing with us all for the fun of it? Maybe we’ll find out in My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 11 Crunchyroll, but we’re probably just going to end up more confused.

