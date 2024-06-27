My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 427 Release Date and Time

As My Hero Academia approaches its endpoint, Chapter 427 will be tying up loose ends for more of the cast in the series. Each chapter seems to be bigger than the last, and so you don’t miss out on Chapter 427 here’s when it will be released.

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia Chapter 427 will arrive on July 7, 2024, at 7 am PT. As we approach the end of this iconic Shonen series we don’t expect many, if any break weeks, and the release of this upcoming chapter is no exception.

When Chapter 427 lands My Hero Academia will be available to read through the chapter via Viz Media for free online. However, if you’d like to go back and read the events leading up to this new chapter then a subscription will be required.

As usual, leaks for Chapter 427 are expected in the days prior to July 7. From leaks that surfaced for Chapter 426, it would seem that the next release will be continuing its goal of closing out the story for many of the key players in My Hero Academia as the epilogue continues.

My Hero Academia Chapter 427 will be the fourth last release of the series ever. That’s right, My Hero Academia is ending with Chapter 430, so expect every new addition until then to be as big and important as the last.

In other My Hero Academia manga news, Volume 38 is now available in English so if you are a physical collector you can add that to your collection by visiting most good online or in-person book retailers.

Similarly, My Hero Academia Season 7 is currently airing via Crunchyroll so if you want to fill the space between new chapters you can still get your fix in the anime realm.

