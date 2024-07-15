My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12 Release Date Confirmed

My Hero Academia Season 7 has been firing on all cylinders. However, the series took a short break from weekly releases after Episode 9, leaving many fans wondering when the rest of the episodes will be released. Here’s the confirmed release date of My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 12.

Recommended Videos

When Is Episode 12 of My Hero Academia Season 7 Coming Out?

My Hero Academia stuck to a weekly schedule for the first cour of Season 7, running from May 4th – June 30th. The first half of the season ended on a massive cliffhanger, with a couple of students being seriously injured, and took a break the following week before the beginning of the season’s second cour. The series returned with Episode 10 on July 14th and will follow a weekly schedule for the rest of the season’s 21-episode run. This means that Episode 11 will come out on July 21st, with Episode 12 following up on July 28th.

Episode 10 – July 14th

Episode 11 – July 21st

Episode 12 – July 28th

Episode 13 – August 4th

Episode 14 – August 11th

Episode 15 – August 18th

Episode 16 – August 25th

Episode 17 – September 1st

Episode 18 – September 8th

Episode 19 – September 15th

Episode 20 – September 22nd

Episode 21 – September 29th

Related: My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 430 Release Date & Time

What Is My Hero Academia Season 7 About?

My Hero Academia Season 7 has been nothing short of awesome, boasting plenty of moments that are as shocking as they are awesome, particularly for fans (like myself) who have not read the manga. For those of you who have, Season 7 covers the “Star and Stripe” and “UA Traitor” arcs and the beginning of the final story in the manga, “Final War.”

From the very beginning, this season of MHA has been very different from the ones we’ve seen before. Gone are the good old days of whimsical and quirky school life; this season, the students of UA High School are coming face to face with the harsh reality of what it really means to be a hero and how dark their once innocent worlds can become.

Halfway through the season, the students have already seen the greatest of heroes fall and exposed a surprising traitor among their ranks. As the season enters its second half, the students are now immersed in a war against the deadliest villains of their world, with each side determined to do everything it takes to win.

Season 7 sees Deku and the young heroes of My Hero Academia far removed from the world of school festivals and classroom academics instead immersed completely into a world where deadly battles and heroic sacrifices have become their new norm. Several of these young heroes have already been on the receiving end of serious injuries in their bid to protect the world, with fans as invested in their struggles as the heroes themselves.

And that’s the confirmed release date of My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 12.

New Episodes of My Hero Academia are currently available weekly on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy