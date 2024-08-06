My Hero Academia: Who Is Hisashi Midoriya? Explained

One of the biggest mysteries in My Hero Academia during its entire run was about the true identity of the protagonist Izuku Midoriya’s father, Hisashi Midoriya. With very limited mentions throughout the story, here’s everything we know about the man. Spoilers ahead, so beware!

Recommended Videos

Who Is Hisashi Midoriya in My Hero Academia?

Hisashi Midoriya is Izuku’s father, but he is only mentioned once during the series’ first chapter/episode. His wife Inko Midoriya mentions his fire-breathing quirk to Doctor Daruma Ujiko when he announces that Izuku was born with no quirk, and he’s never brought up again during the whole series. Author notes later revealed that Hisashi has been working abroad, hence his complete absence from the story. However, his face was never shown and we have no description of his appearance to go with.

Image via Shueisha

It’s a common trope for shonen protagonists to have absent parents, but many fans speculated that Hisashi could still make an appearance at some point. And the biggest culprit to all this is none other than author Kohei Horikoshi himself, as he announced that “Izuku’s father would be revealed in the future” back in 2018.

After the reveal that Ujiko was working with All for One, many assumed that he stole Deku’s quirk at some point, and that it had something to do with his father’s quirk. This could be a good introduction for Hisashi in the series (even if only through flashbacks), but Izuku was (once again) confirmed to be born quirkless.

Hisashi’s name, like many others in the series, is a pun on his role in the story. “Hisashi” refers to the sentence “hisashiburi”, which can be roughly translated to “it’s been a long time”, which led fans to believe that he still had a chance to show up at some point.

However, that never came to pass as the series is officially over and Hisashi is nowhere to be found. He was never mentioned again by any of the characters, and we never learned more about who he could be or how his quirk worked. It seems to have some similarities with the Todoroki family’s fire quirks, but no direct relations can be made between them, so this is merely speculation.

My Hero Academia Ending Explained

After All for One was finally defeated, society leans toward a peaceful future, at the cost of Izuku losing his One for All quirk permanently. Criminal rates are declining, but heroes are still needed in daily life. We have an eight-year time skip, in which we see the resolution for many of the members’ cast. Emphasis for Class 1-A students, now all pro-heroes doing their best to avoid another Shigaraki being created.

Related: My Hero Academia Gets First Global Character Popularity Poll As Finale Arrives

Izuku, now quirkless, becomes a teacher at UA, now being his turn to inspire aspiring heroes to follow their dreams, just like All Might did to him. However, All Might meets him one day to gift him with a special support item that would let him become a hero once again. This was funded by all of his friends, especially Katsuki. Now with this special gear, he joins his old companions just like he did in the past.

Screenshot via Viz Media

In the end, Hisashi Midoriya never appeared in My Hero Academia, and all theories surrounding him ended up unfulfilled. It’s unclear if Horikoshi couldn’t introduce him due to time restraints and/or health issues he had during the manga’s final chapters, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen. It could also be that he simply forgot, as silly as that sounds.

In any way, not everything is over. The anime is still going and there might be another season on the way, so there’s still a chance for us to see Izuku’s father showing up at some point, even if only as a small cameo. News about All for One’s rise to power reached the whole world, so it seems weird that he seemingly didn’t know what was happening in Japan and never tried to contact his family. Maybe a small scene addressing the situation could be added, finally revealing Hisashi’s appearance.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy