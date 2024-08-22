My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

We have the My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9 release date. It’s just cooking on the stove; if you sit down, it’ll be ready in a second. Alright, look, it’s actually ready now, so let’s go ahead and get into things.

The My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9 release date is August 25th. With the series having now entered a new realm of peculiarity, with the inter-organic couple having adopted a small robot baby, we now get to see Mina playing mother to the adorable little bot. It’s all incredibly strange, and let’s be honest, it was pretty strange to begin with. Speaking of robots and whatnot, let’s chat about what happened last time.

What Happened in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 8?

Episode 8 kicks off with Mina explaining how to make predictions, how to register heat and cold, and what the perfect temperature is. From there, we see a few things happen, including Mina explaining knife safety to Takuma while holding a knife to his face. It seems as though Mina has learned a lot about her own ability to exert her own will, which has been substantially improved as a result of the upgrades. We also see that the three share a bed, which is a tiring way to live as a parent.

Then, Takuma sees a new robot that reveals how robots see the world and how the world sees robots as well. It’s an interesting scenario that also includes the troll problem for Mamoru, which is a lot for a kid to deal with. We’ll find out what happens next when My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9 arrives on Crunchyroll.

