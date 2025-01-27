Necesse: Complete Animal Husbandry Breeding Guide

In survival games, there’s always more than one way to skin a cat. Not literally, of course, but you understand the sentiment. Well, in Necesse, while there are a lot of different ways to play the game, one aspect never changes: breeding. Here’s a complete guide to breeding in Necesse.

Recommended Videos

How To Tame Animals in Necesse

Before you try to play matchmaker with your livestock, it’s important to know how to get them to stay in your settlement. The taming process works a lot like Minecraft, where you offer an animal a treat and they grow to love you. In the case of Necesse, it’s Wheat, which is pretty easy to come by. If you’ve been playing the game for a few hours, you’ve probably already planted Wheat Seeds all around, but you can also come across the resource in caves.

Once you have Wheat, you can feed it to the animals directly or set up Feeding Troughs. The latter is less time-consuming, allowing you to spend more time building up your settlement and worry about keeping raiders away. However, failing to refill the Troughs will have dire consequences, with animals losing taming progress if they go hungry. If you do everything right, though, all the animals in your settlement will join your cause, and the breeding process can begin.

How To Breed Animals in Necesse

With an animal army behind you, the sky really is the limit in Necesse, and the easiest way to get one is to start breeding. Like Pokemon, you’ll need a male and female animal of the same species to produce offspring (sadly, the game doesn’t feature its own version of Ditto). Create a fence for the two of them, and as long as they’re fully tamed, they should enter Love Mode. It will take a few minutes, but not long after forming the happy couple, a baby will appear in the pen. It will then take a few more minutes for them to grow to full size.

Related: How To Intercept the Ball in Clash of Dancing Lions in Marvel Rivals

Keep in mind that placing too many animals in a single pen may cause the breeding process to stall. That’s why it’s a better idea to create smaller pens for the purpose of breeding and transfer the animals you plan to use one at a time. That probably doesn’t sound like a great use of your time, especially as you progress further in Necesse, but there is a way to automate breeding that will save you the hassle of moving animals around all day.

How To Automate Breeding in Necesse

Husbandry isn’t everyone’s passion, and that’s okay. In fact, once you get to the point where you can recruit Settlers, there’s one person who can take it off your plate, the Animal Keeper. You can assign him to do all the husbandry work in your settlement, including keeping the Feeding Troughs full. That will keep all of the animals happy, including the ones you’ve tasked with breeding. Of course, it’ll still be up to you to make sure everything goes without a hitch after that, but the animals won’t have to be your first priority.

And that’s the complete animal husbandry breeding guide for Necesse.

Necesse is available now in Early Access on Steam.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy