NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

The story of Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a is reaching a turning point in Season 2, and episode 6 should drive that forward. Here’s when you’ll be able to watch it.

Recommended Videos

When Is NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a Season 2 Episode 6 Coming Out?

Episode 6 of the second season of NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a is scheduled to release on August 9 in the United States. Officially numbered as episode 18, it marks the halfway point of the second cours of the anime, meaning we’ll only get six more episodes until the story is over. Here’s when you should expect it.

PST – 9:00 AM

CST – 11:00 AM

EST – 12:00 AM

None of the episodes so far have been delayed, so the upcoming ones should also be safe. We’ll be sure to update our article covering the full weekly schedule if anything comes up that could shake things up.

What Happens in Episode 5?

Episode 5 had us following A2’s memories once more, as Pod 042 attempts to restart her. Following 2B’s death, the pod’s authority has now been delegated to the previously rogue Android, and the next episodes should alternate between her and 9S’s point of view. This is exactly how Route C goes in the game, but we should be expecting more original changes to come.

Image via A-1 Pictures

You can catch up with the anime through Crunchyroll, which premieres every new episode. NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a adapts the original story from the game but includes tons of extra content and small narrative changes, making it a “new version” while retaining the important story bits and timeline. Much of the new content is inspired directly by supplementary material such as light novels, spin-off mangas, and more.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy