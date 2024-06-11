Nintendo Switch Is the Latest Console to Axe Twitter Integration

The latest update for the Nintendo Switch drops integration for the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, making it the last of the big three console manufacturers to axe it.

It used to be that whether you were on Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation, you could tweet a screenshot with a couple of button presses. If something silly or remarkable happened in the game and you were so inclined, you’d send it right to social media. It was also handy for getting screenshots off your console and onto your PC if you didn’t feel like digging out a USB stick and doing all the work associated with that.

But in April 2023, Microsoft dropped Twitter integration from the Xbox, and PlayStation followed suit in November. Now, the last hold-out, Nintendo, has yanked the feature, simply explaining that “The feature for posting screenshots and videos to X (formerly Twitter) from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu is no longer available.”

You can still post screenshots to Facebook via the Switch, but Nintendo advises that feature could be removed at some point. Why? It may be down to Twitter/X owner Elon Musk’s decision to start charging for access to the social network’s API. Maintaining this feature could be costing Nintendo money, and that’s just not going to fly in this day and age.

The feature has been removed as of the current firmware update, 18.1.0, bringing the console into line with the Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. When quizzed about Microsoft’s original April 2023 move, Musk replied, “I will look into this,” but he has not spoken on the issue since. That says everything it needs to.

