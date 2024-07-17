No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

When is the No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 3 release date? This unique isekai anime has its hero in a not-great place throughout the whole thing, but maybe he’ll turn it around soon. It’s a very dark-humored anime, but hey, it’s pretty funny.

The No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 3 release date is July 23. Knowing this makes us feel like July’s nearly over, which means it’s basically August, and August is two thirds of the way through the year. Look, it’s basically Christmas, but the point is that you’ll be able to watch No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 3 on July 23. Sorry about the Christmas thing. That was uncalled for.

What Happens in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 2?

We left off the last episode with Sensei finding a coffin and climbing into it. As such, that’s where episode two kicks off, with Annette and Tama dragging him to the nearest town. Upon arriving, Sensei almost looks happy for a second, and then the three of them head to Castle Roth to have an audience with the king. The king foolishly asks for nice memories from Sensei, and well, it doesn’t go well.

We then find out that Princess Charlotte has two potential husbands lined up but has yet to choose either of the options. Sensei states that the king is bad, and then we’re off to bed, where Sensei states he’s not good at sleeping. That’s relatable. His insomnia leads him to wonder, and he ends up chatting with Charlotte about her troubles. Rather than offering a choice, Sensei simply says that she should choose for herself.

In a shocking twist, Charlotte chooses the next day to do away with herself alongside Sensei. It turns out that one of her suitors is a Minotaur who serves the Dark Lord, and a fight breaks out. Sensei then gets Charlotte to admit she wants to live, which is good, and then the demon is defeated thanks to the magical power of Annette and the physical prowess of Tama.

Charlotte then becomes the new queen without needing to be married, and the crew heads out into the wilderness once more. Although this ending is only until next week, the post-credits scene sure is interesting.

And that’s the confirmed release date of No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 3.

No Longer Allowed in Another World is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

