No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

Do you want the No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 5 release date? After a profoundly interesting fourth episode, we’d imagine you do. It’s a bad time to be someone who only watches three episodes of new shows, but that’s not your problem.

The No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 5 release date is August 6. Despite its very dark humor, the show’s been pretty enjoyable, although Episode 4 has it moving into some familiar and overplayed territory when it comes to free will and whatnot. There’s a fine line between dark humor that’s funny and dark themes. If you’ve forgotten what happened in Episode 4, then let us remind you.

What Happened in No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 4?

Things kick off with Suzuki and the Other Worlders talking about taking over the city, and Suzuki shows off his skill, which appears to be able to turn anyone he touches into a mindless pet. Suzuki’s various pets are unleashed on the city and try to cause as much harm as possible, including Tama trying to attack Sensei and even breaking through his armor.

Sensei decides he wants to write about Suzuki, and Suzuki does his best to finish off Sensei using Annette. It turns out, though, that Sensei is an endearing dude, and she manages to overcome the brainwashing and come to her senses. Suzuki freaks out, but Sensei saves him from himself and then insists they talk. After a flashback, we see a new side to Sensei’s powers, and since he’s written about Suzuki, he banishes him back to the other world. We finally learned why the show is called No Longer Allowed in Another World, but to see what happens next, we’ll have to wait until Episode 5 drops on Crunchyroll.

