One Piece Chapter 1121 Release Date Confirmed

The One Piece manga hasn’t slowed down in terms of grand reveals or big character moments as the escape from Egghead draws near. With the Five Elders closing in and readers eager to know what happens next, when can we expect Chapter 1121 of One Piece to be released?

When Does One Piece Chapter 1121 Come Out?

One Piece Chapter 1121 currently has a release date of Sunday, July 21, 2024. There are a variety of ways to read the chapter when it comes out. The Viz Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus apps will all have Chapter 1121 available for free upon release. The two previous chapters will also be available to read for free in case you want a quick refresher on the events that transpired in the past couple of weeks. However, should you be interested in going on the 1000+ chapter odyssey that is One Piece, a $2.99 a month subscription to Viz Media is required to read the entirety of the manga.

The next destination of the Straw Hats is currently up in the air, although it could be safe to assume that Elbaf would be their next stop. The Egghead Island arc, which is the start of the final saga of One Piece, has moved at a breakneck pace filled with unexpected lore drops. Hopefully, if Elbaf is the island for the next main story arc, the story will slow down and give the characters time to take in the land of the Giants that’s been teased since the series first started.

Here is when you can expect One Piece Chapter 1121 to be released in different timezones:

Sunday, July 21, 11:00 AM EST

Sunday, July 21, 10:00 AM CST

Sunday, July 21, 8:00 AM PST

And that’s the confirmed release date for One Piece Chapter 1121.

One Piece is available to read online in English through VIZ Media and other services.

