One Piece Episode 1111 Release Date Confirmed

One Piece is continuing to showcase stellar animation from Toei Animation as the Egghead arc continues to heat up with unlikely team-ups and frightening scientific discoveries. So, when can we expect Episode 1111 of One Piece to be released?

When Does One Piece Episode 1111 Come Out?

Image via Crunchyroll

One Piece Episode 1111 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 9:00 PM Central Time. The episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The previous entry saw the Straw Hats form an unlikely alliance with CP0, World Government agents that they had just been fighting a few episodes prior. One Piece has always used its incredibly detailed world and characters to its advantage, using the ever-changing power dynamics of the New World to create unexpected alliances. In the case of the Egghead Island arc, Luffy and Zoro team up with Lucci and Kaku, their primary opponents/obstacles in the Water Seven arc from years prior.

The Seraphim, which are clones of the Seven Warlords of the Sea merged with the DNA of Lunarians, have mysteriously turned against the Straw Hats and their creator, Vegapunk, forcing this unlikely team-up between Luffy and the assassins for the World Government. The anime features some incredible action, but it has distinguished itself enough from the previous Wano Country arc by creating a tense murder-mystery atmosphere to the high-concept sci-fi island of Egghead. It’s impressive how creator Eiichiro Oda has managed to keep the series this fresh and exciting up to this point.

Here’s when One Piece Episode 1111 airs in various regions:

PDT: Saturday, July 6, 7:00 PM

EDT: Saturday, July 6, 10:00 PM

UTC: Sunday, July 7, 2:00 AM

CEST: Sunday, July 7, 4:00 AM

BST: Sunday, July 7, 3:00 AM

So, One Piece Episode 1111 is confirmed to be released on Saturday, July 6, in the U.S. on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

