One Piece Episode 1116 Release Date Confirmed

The One Piece anime is currently on a hot streak of animating the biggest fights in the Egghead arc. The latest episode showcases the strength of the hero of the Navy, Vice-Admiral Garp, as he takes on Aokiji. So, when can we expect One Piece Episode 1116 to be released?

Recommended Videos

When Does One Piece Episode 1116 Come Out?

One Piece Episode 1116 is scheduled for release on Saturday, August 17. For all the hardcore fans of the Straw Hats who want to watch the episode the minute it releases, you can check out this list of release dates and times in various time zones.

PDT: Saturday, August 17, 7:00 PM

EDT: Saturday, August 17, 10:00 PM

UTC: Sunday, August 18, 2:00 AM

CEST: Sunday, August 18, 4:00 AM

BST: Sunday, August 18, 3:00 AM

There are two different ways that you can watch One Piece Episode 1116 when it drops. One Piece dops new weekly episodes on both Crunchyroll and Netflix, so in the event that you have only one or both of those services, you’ll be set. However, if you want to watch the complete series, only Crunchyroll has it available.

Related: One Piece’s Worst Arc Is Better Than You Think

What Happens in One Piece Episode 1115?

One Piece Episode 1115 continues the Koby rescue arc, with Vice Admiral Garp landing on Blackbeard’s island to rescue his protege Koby. The focus of the episode is largely on Kuzan Aokiji’s backstory, showing how the former Marine Admiral was recruited by the Blackbeard pirates. Kuzan’s turn was tragic, as the character was probably at one point considered the most morally centered Admiral. Garp tries to tell Kuzan to come back, only for their argument to come to blows.

Garp and Kuzan have an incredibly animated fight in this episode, showcasing the impeccable production work at Toei Animation. The fight in the episode ends with Garp having the upper hand, though it remains to be seen if he will come out of the pirate-infested island triumphant in Episode 1116.

So, One Piece Episode 1116 is confirmed to be released on Saturday, August 17, in the U.S. on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy