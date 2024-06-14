Oshi No Ko Chapter 153 Release Date Confirmed

With Oshi No Ko set to make its second season debut next month and the manga reaching its conclusion, excitement is ramping up for the series more than ever. So, when can we expect the next chapter of the manga to be released?

When Does Oshi No Ko Chapter 153 Release?

Screenshot via Yen Press

The next chapter of Oshi No Ko will be released on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The drama and mystery series has only continued to intrigue readers with the mind-boggling premise and intensely compelling stories of its main characters. The blend of supernatural and mystery was something unexpected from the author of the highly comedic and lovingly crafted Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. Still, Oshi No Ko received an incredible anime adaptation that helped to draw viewers in and also read the manga to get the rest of the story that hasn’t been adapted yet.

Here is when the latest Oshi No Ko Chapter will be released in various time zones:

Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 8:00 AM PT

Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 10:00 AM CT

Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 11:00 AM EDT

In order to read this chapter of Oshi no Ko as soon as it drops, you can download the Manga Plus app or visit the website to read the chapters online. For those who haven’t yet watched the anime you can find it streaming on HiDive with membership pricing starting at $5.99 a month, with annual plans available as well. With the second season airing soon, July 2024, now is the perfect time to get caught up with the series in both anime and manga formats.

So, Oshi no Ko chapter 153 will be released on June 26, 2024, on the Manga Plus app.

