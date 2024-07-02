Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

Oshi No Ko is a unique new anime series based on a popular manga. The first season premiered last year in April, with its 11 episodes running through June. Well, Season 2 is finally here, so here’s the confirmed release date of Oshi No Ko Season 2, Episode 2.

When Does Oshi No Ko Season 2, Episode 2 Come OUt?

The first episode of Oshi No Ko Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, July 3rd. After the premiere, subsequent episodes will release on Wednesdays at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET. That means Season 2, Episode 2 will arrive on July 10.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 will consist of 13 episodes, with the season finale releasing on September 25. Here’s when all of the episodes will drop:

Episode 1 – July 3rd

Episode 2 – July 10th

Episode 3 – July 17th

Episode 4 – July 24th

Episode 5 – July 31st

Episode 6 – August 7th

Episode 7 – August 14th

Episode 8 – August 21st

Episode 9 – August 28th

Episode 10 – September 4th

Episode 11 – September 11th

Episode 12 – September 18th

Episode 13 – September 25th

Oshi No Ko will be available in the U.S. exclusively on HIDIVE, AMC’s anime streaming platform. The streaming service host classic and trending titles, and Oshi No Ko will join the likes of Plus-Sized Elf, which will also be coming exclusively to HIDIVE on July 6.

What Is Oshi No Ko About?

Oshi No Ko translates in English to “My Favorite Idol” or “Their Idol’s Children,” and the series brings to life a well-known joke in Japan about being reincarnated as the child of a Japanese pop idol (female singer/celebrity). However, Oshi No Ko takes a humorous premise and twists it into something much more dark and sinister.

After Dr. Gorou Amamiya is murdered by an obsessed fan of the pop idol Ai Hoshino, he is reincarnated as her newly born son, Aqua, alongside a twin sister, Ruby (who was formerly one of the doctor’s patients as well as a fan of Ai). Amamiya retains his memories when he is reincarnated as Aqua, and four years later, his mother is murdered by the same deranged fan who originally killed Dr. Amamiya. Although the fan ends up committing suicide after the last murder, Aqua figures out that there was an accomplice – who also happens to be his and Ruby’s father. This sets Aqua on a mission of revenge, which includes infiltrating the entertainment industry in an attempt to track down and take vengeance on his own father.

Oshi No Ko is filled with a number of significant twists and turns, which no doubt explains the popularity of the original manga series, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, that has sold over 15 million copies. The anime is produced by Doga Kobo, with Sentai Filmworks handling the English dubbed version of the show.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Oshi No Ko Season 2, Episode 2.

Oshi No Ko premieres on July 3 and is streaming exclusively on HIDIVE.

