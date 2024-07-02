Lookism Chapter 509 Release Date Confirmed

Things are only getting more and more intense in the South Korean webtoon Lookism. That’s why readers are scouring the web, searching for even a hint of when the next chapter will arrive. Well, the search is over because here’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 509.

Recommended Videos

When Is Lookism Chapter 509 Going to Come Out?

Lookism follows a weekly release schedule, so Chapter 509 will arrive one week after the previous chapter, on July 5, 2025. That means there isn’t much time to catch up, but thankfully, the series doesn’t have a concrete release time, meaning it may not appear until later in the day and give readers the opportunity to prepare themselves. And that’s for the best, as Chapter 508 features its fair share of death and major character moments.

Related: When Will the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movies Release?

Where to Read Looksim

For those who want to start the series from the beginning or just need a refresher before continuing the story in Chapter 509, Webtoons.com is the place to go for all things Lookism. Nearly 500 chapters of the webtoon are available to read on the website for free. But to find the latest chapters, fans will have to download the Webtoons app.

Anyone who doesn’t want to clutter their device further with another app can just twiddle their thumbs until new chapters arrive on the website, but it’s not going to be a short wait. Webtoons releases one chapter per week on Sundays. So, it will be a few weeks before Chapter 509 finds itself on the platform, meaning readers out there worried about spoilers will need to find another plan of attack.

Related: Look Back Anime Release Date Confirmed

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 509. If you’re interested in more manhwa content, here’s where to read the Leviathan series.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy