Path of Exile 2 Trade Market Explained

While you could experience the entirety of Path of Exile 2 on your own, sometimes you need just a little help from your friends to get by. Here’s everything you need to know about the trade market and trading in general in Path of Exile 2.

How to Trade in Path of Exile 2

There are two main ways of trading items in Path of Exile 2: by right-clicking on another player in-game and selecting the Trade option, or by using the official trade site. We’ll go over both methods in more detail below.

Trading In-Game

First off, if you’re in the same instance as another player in Path of Exile 2, you can right-click their character and select Trade. From here, you’ll both be able to select the items you want to trade with each other. Once both players are satisfied with the exchange, confirm the trade.

You can also trade with other players through the game’s global chat and direct messages. To do this, right-click the player’s name in the chatbox and invite them to your party. You’ll then need to teleport to their location, and then right-click their character to start the trading process.

Path of Exile 2 Trade Market

Path of Exile 2 also has an auction house of sorts, which you can only access through their official trade site, as linked here. Do note that you need to have a PoE account, and have it connected to whichever platform you’re playing on.

To buy an item, you can use the filters on the trade site to find what you’re looking for. When you find something you like, click on the Direct Whisper button on the right side of the screen. This allows you to send a DM to the seller in-game, and you can both start chatting and meet up to complete the sale.

To sell items, you need to have a Premium Stash Tab, which you can buy from the in-game Microtransaction Shop. Place the item you want to sell into the Premium Stash, then select Public. You can also right-click on the item to set the price, and it’ll be listed on the official trade site automatically.

Once you get a buyer, they’ll DM you in-game to set up the trade.

And that's everything you need to know about how the trade market works in Path of Exile 2.

