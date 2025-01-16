Pet Star Simulator Codes (January 2025) [UPDATE 1]

Updated: January 16, 2025 Added new codes!

Welcome to a star-collecting extravaganza where thousands of players compete to grab the most stars and reach the top spots on the leaderboards! Pet Star Simulator is a highly addictive experience, and you’ll soon find yourself spending hours running around the map like a superpowered star-collecting machine.

You won’t be able to collect as many stars in the early stages, but upgrades can help you speed up your progress and unlock more areas much quicker. Redeeming Pet Star Simulator codes will provide you with tons of potions for boosting your luck and aiding your star and gem-collecting endeavors. If you’re a fan of Roblox collectathon games, visit our Pet World Codes guide, where you’ll find tons of rewards in a similar experience.

All Pet Star Simulator Codes List

Working Pet Star Simulator Codes

Update1 : Use for a Luck Potion and a Star Potion (New)

: Use for a Luck Potion and a Star Potion Thaillut : Use for a Tier 2 Star Potion

: Use for a Tier 2 Star Potion SorryForShutDown : Use for a Tier 2 Star Potion

: Use for a Tier 2 Star Potion FavoriteTheGame : Use for a Tier 1 Luck Potion

: Use for a Tier 1 Luck Potion Collect; Use for a Tier 2 Star Potion

Expired Pet Star Simulator Codes

Sorry!

Release

How to Redeem Pet Star Simulator Codes

Check out our step-by-step tutorial to redeem Pet Star Simulator codes with ease:

Launch Pet Star Simulator on Roblox. Click the Store button (1) on the right side. Type in a code into the Enter Code Here text box (2). Click Enter (3) to redeem the code.

How to Get More Pet Star Simulator Codes

If you need more Pet Star Simulator codes, you’ve come to the right place! We work tirelessly 24/7 to add the latest codes to our list and provide you with the most up-to-date code lists around. All you need to do is bookmark this article and remember to check back whenever you can to make sure you don’t miss out on new codes.

If you want to keep up with all the game news, events, and updates, follow the steps below:

Why Are My Pet Star Simulator Codes Not Working?

If you want to redeem Pet Star Simulator codes as quickly and effectively as possible, you’ll need to follow a certain set of guidelines. Firstly, since the code redemption system is case-sensitive, you need to get all the uppercase and lowercase letters right to redeem codes successfully. You should also double-check your codes beforehand to make sure there aren’t any typos, or else the code won’t work. Finally, take a look at our active and expired code lists to see whether you can still redeem your code.

What Is Pet Star Simulator?

Pet Star Simulator is a Roblox game where you collect stars and gems to unlock more areas, buy pets, and upgrade your stats to speed up progress. You can also complete quests and activate potions to increase your luck, as well as the number of stars and gems you collect. You’ll also unlock unique rewards as you level up, and you can also trade pets with other players on your road to becoming the best star collector around!

