Pokémon Crocs: Where To Buy, Price and Release Date

Pokémon is the most popular IP in the world so naturally Crocs was going to collaborate with them. For those who want to get their own Pokémon Clogs, here’s a look at every unique item that has been revealed to date.

Recommended Videos

Where to Buy Pokémon Crocs

You can purchase Pokémon X Crocs items from the official Crocs website when they go live, which for the next range will be Aug. 1, 2024. They should also be made available on the brand’s official Amazon page.

After they go on sale these shoes will be available via the secondary market, but we expect the price to be inflated as demand remains high, so we strongly suggest you stick to purchasing from official sources. Here is a look at every Pokémon X Croc shoe so far.

All Pokémon X Crocs Shoes

Pokémon X Crocs Pikachu Clog

Retail Price: $60

Initial Release Date: Sept. 28, 2022

The Pikachu Clog was one of the first Crocs to be released in collaboration with the Pokémon brand. These shoes have a sunlight orange color that fades to white at the toe end, and boast a pattern of Pikachu heads along the bulk of their design. These shoes also feature six Pikachu Jibbitz with different emotions.

Pokémon X Crocs Classic Clog

Retail Price: $60

Initial Release Date: Sept. 28, 2022

The Pokémon X Crocs Classic clog features a pattern of everyone’s favorite starter Pokémon Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur alongside Pikachu. These Pokémon bring vibrant color to a plain white shoe with a yellow band at the back.

Pokémon X Crocs Pikachu Classic Clog

Retail Price: $70

Initial Release Date: April 11, 2024

There is another Pokémon Clog featuring Pikachu and that is the Classic. This differs from the alternate by instead featuring a plain black and yellow colorway with Pikachu appearing in Jibbit form.

Pokémon X Crocs Charizard Clog

Retail Price: $70

Initial Release Date: Aug. 1, 2024

The Charizard Clog will likely be the most popular Pokémon X Crocs shoe going forward. This item features a flame decal with Jibbitz showcasing the Fire-type beast itself alongside other Fire-related Pokémon items.

Pokémon X Crocs Gengar Clog

Retail Price: $70

Initial Release Date: Aug. 1, 2024

The Gengar Clog brings the Ghost-type aesthetic to your Crocs. With a sweet purple and pink swish decal and Jibbitz related to Gengar and his typing, this is likely to be another popular choice among fans.

Pokémon X Crocs Snorlax Clog

Retail Price: $70

Initial Release Date: Aug. 1, 2024

Snorlax’s Clog doesn’t use a Normal-type colorway, instead highlights that with its choice of Jibbitz. The color of this shoe is blue and white which does compliment the look of Snorlax so it is still a nice shoe.

Pokémon X Crocs Jigglypuff Clog

Retail Price: $70

Initial Release Date: Aug. 1, 2024

If you’re a fan of pink shoes then the Jigglypuff Clog is the one for you. This shoe features a light pink and white design with Jibbitz to highlight Jigglypuff and the Fairy-type. It’s a shoe that has a lot of Pokémon flare but is still understated enough to get away with wearing in all sorts of places.

If you’re a fan of anime then you can also check out the range of Naruto X Crocs shoes available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy