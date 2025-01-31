Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Best Counters, Tips, and Tricks

As a 6-Star Raid boss making its Pokemon GO debut, Gigantamax Kingler requires Trainers to use counters with exactly the right movesets to target its only two weaknesses. The first Gigantamax boss since Lapras, this giant Krabby evolution will require a stacked raid party to take it down during its Max Battle Day on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM local time.

Gigantamax Kingler Weaknesses & Resistances in Pokemon GO

Like its base form in Pokemon GO, Gigantamax Kingler is only weak against Grass- and Electric-type attacks, each dealing 160% super-effective damage.

Kingler is resistant to Fire-, Water-, Steel-, and Ice-type moves; each of these only inflict 39% damage, so be sure to avoid using any of these altogether.

Best Counters Against Gigantamax Kingler in Pokemon GO

To be able to beat Gigantamax Kingler in Pokemon GO, Trainers need to use Electric- and non-pure Grass-type counters like Venusaur, Ivysaur, and Zapdos. Like in other Max Battles, you can only send in Pokemon that are also Dynamax- or Gigantamax-capable, which significantly lowers your options compared to other raids, but there are still plenty of reliable options listed below:

Gigantamax Kingler Counter Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Venusaur Grass & Poison Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Ivysaur Grass & Poison Vine Whip Power Whip Zapdos Electric & Flying Thunder Shock Thunder Greedent Normal Bullet Seed Trailblaze Dubwool Normal Tackle Wild Charge Crygonal Ice Frost Breath Solar Beam

There are other suitable counters like the Grass-type Rillaboom. However, among Gigantamax Kingler’s potential moveset; including Bubble, Mud Shot, Metal Claw, Vise Grip, Water Pulse, Crabhammer, and Razor Shell; is the Bug-type attack X-Scissor, which is super-effective against pure Grass-types.

Thankfully, Venusaur and Ivysaur are also part-Poison, which balances out X-Scissor into neutral damage.

The same kind be said for the Ground-type Mud Shot, which would blow away the Electric-and-Poison Toxitricity. Because of Zapdos is part-Flying, its Electric typing won’t leave it vulnerable.

It’s best to prioritize counters that can use moves of the same type to earn a 20% STAB (same-type attack bonus). However, those with non-matching types like Greedent, Dubwool, and Cryogonal, who can learn Grass- or Electric-type moves themselves, will still make fantastic back-ups since they can only take neutral damage at most from any of Gigantamax Kingler’s attacks.

On the other hand, if you’re really short on super-effective counters, you can also use neutral tanks like Blastoise or Lapras as strong defenders as well.

Can Gigantamax Kingler be Shiny?

Yes, Gigantamax Kingler is Shiny in Pokemon GO, as confirmed by the game’s announcement post for its Max Battle Day event.

That means if you raid party defeats Gigantamax Kingler, there is a chance you can encounter and catch one with an alternative color. However, the odds of this isn’t always that high. The chances haven’t been confirmed, but we believe the odds of a Shiny Gigantamax encounter is 1 in 20, as those are the odds for 5-Star Raid bosses.

Don’t Forget Max Mushrooms

If you and your raid party are truly struggling against Gigantamax Kingler, use the Max Mushrooms that Pokemon GO has made available for sale.

For 30 seconds, Max Mushrooms double the damage your Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon deal; they are quite expensive at 400 PokeCoins each though. Nevertheless, if you and your fellow Trainers decide to use them, they can definitely turn the tide.

Now you know everything there is to know about how to defeat Gigantamax Kingler with the best counters during its Max Battle Day, check out the Pokemon GO event schedule to find out what else is going on in the game throughout February.

