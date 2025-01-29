Complete Pokémon GO Event Schedule, February 2025

The event schedule for Pokémon GO in February 2025 includes the latest activities like the Lunar New Year celebration and a Community Day for Karrablast & Shelmet. With even Dynamax Moltres being featured, here’s every event happening this month.

Lunar New Year event: January 29 – February 2

Image via Niantic

Available now until the end date of February 2 at 08:00 PM local time, the Lunar New Year 2025 event is a fun way for Pokémon GO players to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Being the Year of the Snake, Pokémon GO’s Lunar New celebration increases the spawn rates of snake-themed Pokémon like Ekans. Here is the complete list with increased encounter rates as confirmed in the Lunar New Year announcement post:

Ekans (Shiny can be found)

Onix (Shiny can be found)

Snivy (Shiny can be found)

Darumaka (Shiny can be found)

Dunsparce (Shiny can be found)

Gyarados (Shiny can be found)

Dratini (Shiny can be found)

Lunar New Year also brings event bonuses like getting an increased chance of obtaining Lucky Pokémon in trades and becoming Lucky Friends with other Trainers. Most notably, Pokémon GO players participating in the Lunar New Year can unlock daily Field Research tasks that will earn them free PokéCoins.

The 2KM Egg pool has also been changed during the event to hatch the following Pokémon:

Makuhita (Shiny can be hatched)

Nosepass (Shiny can be hatched)

Meditite (Shiny can be hatched)

Duskull (Shiny can be hatched)

Skorupi (Shiny can be hatched)

Legendary Flight Dynamax Moltres Event: February 3 – 9

Image via Niantic

The next big event in Pokémon GO during February will be the debut of Dyanmax Moltres during the final week of its ongoing Legendary Flight event.

From 06:00 PM until 07:00 PM on February 3, Dynamax Moltres will be available to Pokémon GO players as a Max Monday boss at all Power Spots in the game. After that hour has passed, Dynamax Moltres will still be available to challenge until February 9, but it won’t be at as many Power Spots since Squirtle, Krabby, and Sobble will also be available as Max Battle bosses until February 10.

It may take a bit of trial and error to find Moltres at this point depending on your local area, but you should have more than enough time to venture out and locate the legendary firebird.

Karrablast & Shelmet Community Day: February 9

Image via Niantic

A special dual Community Day for Karrablast & Shelmet will be taking place in Pokémon GO on the date of Sunday, February 9 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. local time.

This returning event not only gives Pokémon GO players the chance to farm Karrablast and Shelmet Candies through increased encounters during its initial three hours, but they can get evolution bonuses and better odds at finding a Shiny as well.

If you evolve Karrablast or Shelmet by February 16, 2025, at 10:00 PM, you’ll respectively get an Escavalier that knows the featured Charged Attack Razor Shell or an Accelgor knowing Energy Ball.

There are lots of event bonuses confirmed on the Pokémon GO event post, but remember you can also pay US$2.00 (or your local currency equivalent) for premium Timed Research that will make the grind a lot easier.

Beloved Buddies: February 11 – 15

A mysterious upcoming event in Pokémon GO, Beloved Buddies will start on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 10:00 AM until Saturday, February 15 at 08:00 PM local time.

The details haven’t been revealed yet, but we will be updating this guide as soon as we know more.

Raid Day: February 15

The unannounced boss for Pokémon GO’s February Raid Day will take place on Saturday, February 15 from 02:00 PM until 05:00 PM local time.

When the February Raid schedule is announced, we will update the information on this Raid Day with the up-to-date details.

Scattered to the Winds: February 18 – 20

Scattered to the Winds is another upcoming Pokémon GO event that runs from Tuesday, February 18, at 10:00 AM until Thursday, February 20 at 08:00 PM local time.

Like Beloved Buddies and the Raid Day, its details haven’t been revealed yet, but we’ll share them as soon as we know more.

Road to Unova: February 18 – March 1

Image via Niantic

The Road to Unova event is the lead-up to March’s Pokémon GO Tour Unova: Global event that will start on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM and end on Saturday,

This is a very hefty week-long event featuring the Pokémon GO debut of Shiny Meloetta, a large selection of Raids featuring Gen-5 Legendaries, a higher spawn rate of the Unovan starter Pokémon, premium Timed Research & bonuses, and much more.

To fill up your Pokédex even more during February’s events, find out how to evolve Magnezone into Magnezone in Pokémon GO. If you’re a competitive player, be sure to check out the best Eevee evolution you can use in the game, too.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

