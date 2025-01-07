What Is Pokemon Ambrosia? Latest Pokemon ROM Trend, Explained

With no new main series Pokemon game in 2024 and no confirmed release date for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, fans have been getting creative to scratch the new itch. One way to make classic games feel new again is ROM hacks like Pokemon Ambrosia.

What Is Pokemon Ambrosia?

Pokemon Ambrosia is a ROM hack/patch for the Gen 2 Pokemon games, created by Reddit user @DrUltimaMan. The game uses Pokemon Crystal as its foundation and reached its final form in the final weeks of 2024, bringing players a fresh way to enjoy Gen 2 graphics and Pokemon.

The Pokemon Ambrosia hack is actually a patch to “vanilla” aka the standard version Pokemon Crystal, but it makes significant changes that create a fresh spin on the Pokemon games. It alters the PokeDex to include fan favorites from the first six generations and changes up their abilities and moves. Plus, Pokemon spawn in the overworld like they do in newer games, giving the world a more dynamic feel.

Image via The Pokemon Company

On top of that, the ROM hack creates a new storyline, adds new rivals, and expands the world of the game for a more modern open-world feel. That said, it does have those Gen 2 Pokemon graphics. The game also plans fan service to other favorite RPGs, bringing in NPCs from beloved anime like Dragonball Z, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more.

Pokemon Ambrosia offers the players a steeper challenge than a Pokemon Crystal replay would, adding level caps and catch levels, as well as aggressive red Pokemon that will attack you on sight. For many, the increased difficulty is a huge plus.

Is Pokemon Ambrosia Good?

Overall, fan reaction to the Pokemon Ambrosia ROM hack has been positive. Some even say it’s their favorite after Radical Red. Players love the new story and the overworld Pokemon sprites, and the NPCs have more personality and can be rematched at any time. Players also enjoy the reworked script, which adds a new story for fans to enjoy, really creating a fresh Pokemon experience for those missing a new game in the last year.

A few complaints include the game being overly punishing thanks to the red Pokemon attacks and that there are some typos throughout, with Pokemon names misspelled on occasion. But overall, most people who’ve tried Pokemon Ambrosia say it’s well worth a go. The creator is active in addressing and responding to many player complaints, so the game is likely to keep getting better for the foreseeable future.

In all, players who like a real challenge in their Pokemon gaming will likely enjoy Pokemon Ambrosia. Those looking for a cozier, relaxed experience may find it a bit too difficult.

How To Download Pokemon Ambrosia

Image via Game Freak & The Pokemon Company

To get Pokemon Ambrosia, players will first need to download a reputable ROM of the standard version of Pokemon Crystal. Then, download and apply the Pokemon Ambrosia patch to the file, as explained by the creator in their Reddit Post sharing the finished Pokemon Ambrosia ROM hack/patch.

In order to play ROM files, players will need a video game emulator to run the file. So, if you’ve never played a ROM and want to check out Pokemon Ambrosia, you’ll need to locate a reputable emulator before diving in.

