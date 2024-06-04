Prove Mom Wrong By Becoming President in-game screenshot
Prove Mom Wrong By Becoming President Codes (June 2024)

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 10:57 am

You mustered up the courage to tell your mom about your dream of becoming the commander-in-chief, to which she responds with laughter. Use Prove Mom Wrong By Becoming President codes to collect money and amass enough voters for a successful campaign, paving your way to the White House in style.

All Prove Mom Wrong By Becoming President Codes List

Active Prove Mom Wrong By Becoming President Codes

  • Dad: Use for 100 Cash (New)
  • BestGameEver: Use for 200 Cash (New)
  • codelist: Use for 1k Cash
  • GiveMeDebt: Use for 1k Cash
  • JoinTheChallenge: Use for 200 Cash
  • LikeTheGame: Use for 200 Cash
  • Mom: Use for 100 Cash
  • President: Use for 50 Votes

Expired Prove Mom Wrong By Becoming President Codes

ProveMomWrong

How to Redeem Codes in Prove Mom Wrong By Becoming President

It’s very easy to redeem Prove Mom Wrong By Becoming President codes. All you need to do is follow the steps below:

Instructions on how to redeem Prove Mom Wrong By Becoming President codes
  1. Launch Prove Mom Wrong By Becoming President in Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes icon (1) on the right side of the screen.
  3. Input a code into the Type Code Here text box (2).
  4. Click the Confirm Code button (3) to redeem your prize.

If you enjoy tycoon-style Roblox games, make sure to visit our Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones Codes and Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes articles and claim more rewards before they expire.

