Pseudo Harem Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

When is the Pseudo Harem Episode 3 release date? As what might be the first truly wholesome anime with harem in the name, Pseudo Harem is one you should be watching. This romcom has had a great start, so knowing when the next episode hits is essential.

The Pseudo Harem Episode 3 release date is July 18. It is a really cute romance anime where Rin immediately falls for Eiji and, instead of just saying something, tries to fulfill his dream of having a harem by using her acting skills to play all sorts of classic tropes. It’s an unusual idea, sure, but it’s got its own flavor of wholesome, and it’s also quite funny so far.

What Happened in Pseudo Harem Episode 2?

Things kick off with Rin showing off a picture of her younger sister to Eiji. This leads to the two discussing little sisters and also to Rin talking about lines she needs to learn and then playing the role of a little sister. The next scene has Rin crying, but not really. You can truly never trust anything an actor does, it would seem.

We then see an actual play on stage, with all sorts of “thou” involved and Rin on stage and Eiji in the crowd enjoying the show. The pace of this anime is nonstop, which means things then move outdoors to a food festival, and now we’re all very hungry. It’s a sweet scene, and yes, that pun is intended and always will be.

Alas, Eiji ends up ill, so Rin plays a few roles to try and cheer him up and also offers to walk him home. She then makes him some dinner at home, and he once again pushes his luck just a touch too far. It’s then Christmas because the ride never stops, and Eiji talks about how hard it would be to fit all of Rin’s characters under an umbrella.

The couple-to-be then go to a shrine for New Year’s and even end up holding hands. Then there’s a library scene where Rins shows off how clever she is, and then we see Rin wishing she could muster up the courage to talk to him properly. The final scene is them both practicing lines in the gymnasium, and the episode ends with her headbutting him. That’s true love right there, maybe?

Pseudo Harem is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

