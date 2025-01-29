How to get Water Bubble in Fisch

Out of all the updates in Roblox Fisch, the Atlantis update has probably added the most new feature. While you’re working on solving the puzzles, grinding for new rods, and reeling in the Kraken, don’t forget that there are other secrets to uncover, like the Water Bubble. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to get it.

Recommended Videos

What is the Water Bubble in Fisch?

Image via Fisch Discord

The Water Bubble envelops you in a nice round bubble, making you breathe underwater. In other words, this is just like the Diving Gear equipment. So, why get this? Well, it lasts as long as the Advanced Diving Gear (around 9 minutes in total), and it looks cooler. The quest for getting this isn’t too bad either, especially if you’ve just acquired the Kraken Rod.

How to get the Water Bubble in Fisch

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Head for the Grand Reef and talk to the Bubble Mermaid NPC. She is at the shore on the biggest island, the same one with the Shipwright and Marley, the NPC. Talk to her, and she will tell you she can help you breathe underwater. She just needs you to give her some money and three Resin. The money shouldn’t be a problem for you, but the Resins can be annoying.

How to get Resin in Fisch

Screenshot by The Escapist

To get the Resins, sail towards the Mushgrove Swamp (X:2,426, Y: 130, Z: -680). Head there and start fishing. Now, depending on how well you are prepared, this can either take forever or almost no time at all. If you have the Kraken Rod and maybe a bit of Server Luck, you can improve your chances by a whopping 10 – 20%.

Screenshot by The Escapist

On the other hand, if you don’t have any of those, the chances of fishing a resin is close to 0,04%. Either way, you need to catch three of these.

Once you have three Resins in your inventory, head back to the Bubble Mermaid, give her the three Resins and $C25,000, and you’ll get the Water Bubble as an equitable tool item. Now, you’ll be diving in style.

That’s all there is to it, if you need help getting through some of the puzzles in Atlantis, check out our All Fisch Atlantis Puzzle Answers guide. If you need a boost in Fisch, check out our Fisch Codes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy