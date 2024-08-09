Re:Zero Season 3 Leak Explained

Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World debuted in 2016, and the anime has gone on to gain an impressive following. However, after a three-and-a-half-year wait, the highly anticipated third season has fallen victim to a leak prior to its October release date.

Recommended Videos

How Was Re:ZERO Season 3 Leaked?

The Re:ZERO Season 3 premiere was originally scheduled for release later this year in October. However, the 90-minute first episode of the upcoming season has now appeared online on a number of pirate sites.

The leak of Re:ZERO comes shortly after a screening of the premiere was canceled last month at the Japan Expo in Paris due to unexplained reasons. A clear version of the episode was then leaked online on August 7th with French subtitles and bearing a watermark connecting the video to July’s expo.

Related: League of Legends Animated Series Arcane Suffers Major Season 2 Leak

Did Other Anime Episodes Get Leaked?

Re:ZERO is the latest in a series of unfortunate leaks that has affected a number of titles planned to be released later this year. Chief among these are the Netflix titles Terminator Zero, Dandadan, Ranma 1/2, and Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rain. Crunchyroll titles affected outside of Re:ZERO include Sound! Euphonium 3, KonoSuba Season 3, and Astro Note, although these titles were leaked in April and may or may not be related to the current leaks.

These leaks are already being referred to as the “biggest leaking disaster in anime history,” and the Anime News Network reports that the latest leaks were first discovered when low-res clips appeared online with watermarks and timestamps. Although neither Netflix nor Crunchyroll has officially commented on the leaks, there have been reactions from creators as well as the general anime community, with Kass Chapa tweeting on X that the leaks are “incredibly disrespectful and just straight up annoying.”

This is our hard work.

It is meant to be released on its due date, something we, as animators, really look forward to.



It is incredibly disrespectful and just straight up annoying. You think you are doing some kind of service to the community but you are not. https://t.co/UX0lCrZbuZ — Kass Chapa・アニメーター 🇲🇽❤️🇵🇸 (@kaoyumari) August 7, 2024

Re:ZERO is scheduled to officially release in October on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy