The popular sports anime Rising Impact released two seasons across the summer of 2024, adapting Nakaba Suzuki’s fan-favorite manga series of the same name. Here is what happens in the Rising Impact Season 2 finale and what it means for the series’ main characters.

Rising Impact Season 2 Ending Explained

Rising Impact Season 2 brought a significantly more global scope to the story, with aspiring professional golfers Gawain Nanaumi and Lancelot Norman representing the Japanese division of the Camelot Academy in the United Kingdom. This places the two athletes against golfers from the British and American divisions of the academy as they compete to see who is the greatest golfer among them. As Gawain and Lancelot face new and more challenging rivals, they learn that they each have their own form of Rising Impact, or special golfing skill that demonstrates their natural mastery of the game.

Rising Impact Season 2 ends with the Camelot Cup, the climactic tournament between the various golfers in Camelot Academy, with pairs of golfers competing between the divisions. Gawain and Lancelot went into the tournament ranked second, taking on the British duo of Tristan and Percival, after triumphing over the American team. Through flashbacks, it’s revealed that Tristan was accepted into Camelot Academy the day his father died, fueling his obsession with mastering the sport.

As the tournament escalates, Lancelot has his self-confidence completely shattered by the knowledge that Tristan is a better golfer than he is. While playing against Percival, Gawain is struck in the head by an errant ball, creating a bleeding wound that hinders his ability to play the game well. At the end of the Camelot Cup, Gawain is disqualified for being unable to play on, despite only being one point behind Tristan, who wins the tournament.

What Does Rising Impact Season 2 Mean for Gawain?

Though Tristan is upset that he won the Camelot Cup, Gawain insists that the victory is rightfully his as he recuperates at a local hospital from his wounds. Though Rising Impact Season 2 strongly alludes to Gawain’s long-lost father being the mysterious Arthur Phoenix, who watches the Camelot Cup and Gawain’s participation closely, Gawain turns down Arthur’s invitation to join his elite team of professional golfers. Instead, Gawain is determined to surpass both Lancelot and Tristan on his own terms and become the greatest golfer in Camelot Academy.

This leaves the mystery of Gawain’s true parentage unresolved coming out of Rising Impact Season 2 while he hasn’t even yet unveiled his full potential as a golfer. With Arthur out assembling a team of golfers to become the best team in the world, Gawain will face an even more organized set of opponents as he continues to refine his own skills and improve his game if the anime series receives a third season.

