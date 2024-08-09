The popular sports anime Rising Impact returned for its second season in August 2024, continuing the adventures of aspiring professional golfer Gawain Nanaumi. Here’s if there has been any official news about Rising Impact being renewed for Season 3.

Will There Be Rising Impact Season 3?

There currently has been no official word from Netflix or Rising Impact’s studio Lay-duce about whether the anime series will receive a third season. It is unclear what the viewership numbers for Rising Impact Season 2 are so far, but the first season garnered a reported one million viewers within its first week upon its debut in June 2024. This number is considerably lower than the viewership for The Seven Deadly Sins, the other Netflix anime series based on manga by Rising Impact creator Nakaba Suzuki.

There is certainly still source material from Suzuki’s Rising Impact manga series that could be adapted into a potential third season of the anime series. The first two seasons of Rising Impact adapt the first thirteen volumes of the manga’s story, leaving four volumes left to be adapted, with these volumes telling the final epic story arc for Gawain and his golfing friends. Should Rising Impact get a Season 3 renewal, it would likely be the series’ last unless future seasons are commissioned to explore new narrative ground beyond the manga source material.

Hopefully, Rising Impact will get the chance to return for a third season and conclude Suzuki’s full sports saga of Gawain and his friends traveling the world to participate in high-stakes golf competitions. Audiences shouldn’t expect as quick a turnaround for a third season as the second, though, with the first two seasons ordered together as part of Lay-duce’s deal with Netflix. Given the amount of time taken to produce the show, a potential third season wouldn’t premiere until the summer of 2025 at the earliest.

