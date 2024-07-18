Saber Battle Simulator Official Art
Saber Battle Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Published: Jul 18, 2024

Updated: July 18, 2024

Added new code!

What’s better than having a saber fight with the bros? Upgrade and customize your lightsaber from the base to its color to defeat progressively stronger adversaries. If you don’t want to be a victim of Order 66 or a terrible Star Wars adaptation, use Saber Battle Simulator codes.

All Saber Battle Simulator Codes List

Saber Battle Simulator Codes (Working)

  • 5klikes: Use for 50 Wins
  • Potion: Use for x2 Power Potion
  • Release: Use for 5 Wins
  • Wins: Use for 5 Wins
  • Space: Use for 50 Power

Saber Battle Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Saber Battle Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Saber Battle Simulator

To redeem Saber Battle Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:

Saber Battle Simulator How to redeem codes
  1. Open Saber Battle Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Enter a code in the Enter a Code text box.
  4. Hit Submit and enjoy your goodies.

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Tongue Battles Codes and Allblox Battles Codes articles, too!

