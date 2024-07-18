Saber Battle Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 18, 2024 Added new code!

What’s better than having a saber fight with the bros? Upgrade and customize your lightsaber from the base to its color to defeat progressively stronger adversaries. If you don’t want to be a victim of Order 66 or a terrible Star Wars adaptation, use Saber Battle Simulator codes.

All Saber Battle Simulator Codes List

Saber Battle Simulator Codes (Working)

5klikes : Use for 50 Wins

: Use for 50 Wins Potion : Use for x2 Power Potion

: Use for x2 Power Potion Release : Use for 5 Wins

: Use for 5 Wins Wins : Use for 5 Wins

: Use for 5 Wins Space: Use for 50 Power

Saber Battle Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Saber Battle Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Saber Battle Simulator

To redeem Saber Battle Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Open Saber Battle Simulator on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Enter a code in the Enter a Code text box. Hit Submit and enjoy your goodies.

