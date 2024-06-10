Sakamoto Days Chapter 170 Release Date Confirmed

Chapter 169 of Sakamoto Days introduced a few new faces to the continuously growing cast, and things may turn south quickly. Let’s find out when Chapter 170 of Sakamoto Days will release, and where we can read it when it does.

When Does Sakamoto Days Chapter 170 Release?

If you’re intrigued and ready to see what Chapter 170 of Sakamoto Days brings to the table, you’ll want to have your favorite way to read ready to go on June 16, 2024. The next chapter will be available to read at the following times:

8:00 am Pacific Time

9:00 am Mountain Time

10:00 am Central Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

While both Chapters 168 and 169 have been a little slower in the action, it seems that the upcoming Chapter 170 is when things may get really real. If you don’t want to miss out on the near-guaranteed action it will bring, be sure you know exactly where you can read it.

Where to Read Sakamoto Days Online

If you’re ready to read one of the best action manga available on the market, you’ll need to get your hands on the VIZ/Shonen Jump apps. Sakamoto Days is available to read directly on them. While the first three chapters and the latest three chapters are free for anyone to read, you’ll want to subscribe to the Premium Service to read the entire manga from start to finish.

While plenty of Streaming Apps continue to raise their prices, such as Crunchyroll jumping the price of their premium tiers, VIZ/Shonen Jump costs less than a cup of coffee for a full month of manga goodness. Not only can you check out intense manga like Sakamoto Days, but you’ll also find other big hitters like Chainsaw Man available to read right in the app. It’s also a two-for-one deal since you’ll have access to both the VIZ catalog and Shonen Jump with the same login.

Sakamoto Days is available to read on VIZ/Shonen Jump.

