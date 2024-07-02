Sakamoto Days Chapter 173 Release Date Confirmed

Sakamoto Days‘ most recent chapter came to a close on quite a cliffhanger, so fans are already eager and excited for Chapter 173 to be released. Let’s find out when this next chapter will officially be available to read.

When Does Sakamoto Days Chapter 173 Release?

I’m beyond ecstatic to see what the next chapter of Sakamoto Days is going to unleash, so I’ll be refreshing my feed as often as possible on Sunday, July 7, 2024. If you’re ready to jump in as soon as the latest chapter is available, be sure to check in at the following times:

8:00 am Pacific Time

9:00 am Mountain Time

10:00 am Central Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

Image by VIZ/Yuto Suzuki

Things just keep getting juicier and juicier, so knowing exactly where you can read the latest chapters of Sakamoto Days is rather important. No matter if you’re showing up for the first time, or you’re a long time reader, let’s find out the best place to read this thrilling manga series.

Where Can You Read Sakamoto Days Online?

Ready to make the leap into the world of Sakamoto Days? Or do you just need a refresher as to where you can find it if you fell off reading it a while ago? No worries, and no need to fret; you’ll find that every available chapter of Sakamoto Days is available to read online through VIZ/Shonen Jump.

No matter if you plan on using the app to read these latest chapters on the go, or you want to start the series from the start before the latest chapter releases, you can find it all on the VIZ/Shonen Jump app. The latest three chapters of this exciting manga are available to read for free, alongside the first three chapters, but anything in between will require a membership.

Thankfully, VIZ/Shonen Jump is only $2.99 a month – it hasn’t seen a price increase like Crunchyroll recently did. There are plenty of other fantastic manga available to read on the app, as well, so get ready to sink your teeth into anything from Sakamoto Days to Chainsaw Man.

And that’s all there is to know about the upcoming release date for Sakamoto Days Chapter 173.

Sakamoto Days is available to read on VIZ/Shonen Jump.

