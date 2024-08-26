Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 Release Date Confirmed

The Sakamoto Days story has entered a training arc, meaning there are plenty of low-stakes and entertaining fights ahead for manga readers. So, when can we expect Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 to be released?

When Does Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 Come Out?

Sakamoto Days chapter 180 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 1, 2024. For those who want to read the continuation of Sakamoto’s latest fight the second it drops, below is a list of release dates in varying time zones so you don’t miss the latest developments:

Sunday, September 1, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

Sunday, September 1, 2024, 10:00 AM CST

Sunday, September 1, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Sunday, September 1, 2024, 8:00 AM PST

Sakamoto Days’ latest three chapters, which will include the upcoming Chapter 180, are available on the Shonen Jump and Viz Media websites and apps for free. However, a subscription is required to read the entire series from the beginning.

What Happens in Sakamoto Days Chapter 180?

Sakamoto Days chapter 180 features Sakamoto trying to seek out a new form of training, which is hard for him given that he’s already considered one of the best in his (former) profession as a hitman. However, he’s given an idea by a character introduced in Chapter 177, Kindaka, to fight various members of the Order who are after the bounty on his head. What follows is Sakamoto coming to blows with an older hitman after the money on Sakamoto’s head, who also happens to be a gambler.

As usual, the fight choreography is stunning in Sakamoto Days, with Mr. Sakamoto doing his best not to kill anyone while incapacitating assassins in the most creative ways possible. What’s most interesting about this current arc is seeing Sakamoto, a character introduced as already at the height of power and skill at the beginning of this series, trying to improve even more. Going forward, it will be interesting to see what fights Sakamoto gets into trying to get even stronger to take down the Order.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Sakamoto Days Chapter 180.

