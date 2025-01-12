Santa and Candy Canes Guide in Jujutsu Infinite [Winter Update]

The new Santa world boss is here with amazing Winter-themed limited gear, skills, and titles. I’ll go over all your questions about the Winter update, including how to find and beat Santa and farm Candy Canes. Here’s my Santa and Candy Canes guide in Jujutsu Infinite.

How to Find Santa in Jujutsu Infinite

Screenshot by The Escapist

Santa spawns every hour at exactly XX:00 for all time zones. The easiest way to find him is to stay at Zen Forest (HUB) a few minutes before XX:00 where a portal will open in front of Crafting. This portal opens every hour as the boss spawns to teleport you to Santa. It will remain open until the world boss is defeated. This means that you can go back into the fight right away if you die or are late.

How to Get Candy Canes in Jujutsu Infinite

Screenshot by The Escapist

To get Candy Canes, you need to fight Santa and contribute at least 3% damage of his total HP bar. The damage is based on his total health so you can even join later in the fight as long as you contribute at least 3% among all players. If someone Domains Santa, you can invade the domain at the top for free without Heavenly Restriction. Once Santa is defeated, he drops 5 Candy Canes and 5 winter chests. You can open winter chests for a chance to get the Winter Update limited time gear.

How to Use Candy Canes in Jujutsu Infinite?

Screenshot by The Escapist

Candy Canes are used in the Zen Forest HUB at the Black Market NPC. You use them as currency to buy special Winter Update limited-time items. These include:

The Festive Armor set .

. The Winter Bell weapon/cursed tool.

The Snow Angel and Winter 2025 titles.

The new skills.

Candy Cane trade rates might change so keep an eye on Discord. Robby is currently posting every tweak in the Updates channel.

How to Beat Santa in Jujutsu Infinite

Screenshot by The Escapist

Santa can easily one or two-shot you if you are in the early to mid-game levels so here are the moves to watch out for:

Jack in the Box : When Santa spawns a box and the music starts playing, get off the box immediately! It will explode with a punch that deals massive damage.

: When Santa spawns a box and the music starts playing, It will explode with a punch that deals massive damage. Gift Rain : Santa will start raining down exploding present projectiles. Don’t stand in the snowy telegraphed circles to avoid massive AOE damage.

: Santa will start raining down exploding present projectiles. Don’t stand in the snowy telegraphed circles to avoid massive AOE damage. Gift Surprise : If you see Santa spawn a gift box on the ground, don’t approach it as it will explode for massive AOE damage.

: If you see Santa spawn a gift box on the ground, don’t approach it as it will explode for massive AOE damage. Snowball Mayhem : At some point Santa will spawn a few massive snowballs that bounce around and deal AOE damage when they hit the ground. Save your Dashes and Rush to avoid them.

: At some point Santa will spawn a few massive snowballs that bounce around and deal AOE damage when they hit the ground. Save your Dashes and Rush to avoid them. Snowmen: Lastly, Santa will spawn Snowmen mobs that freeze you. Get ready to parry if you see them rushing you since they can freeze-lock you in a combo. If one is on you, hit H when you can and take it out. If not, ignore them and keep fighting Santa since other players will take them out if they’re not aggroed on you.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Also keep in mind that you can Domain Santa and if other players Domain him, you can climb on top of the Domain to invade it for free. Keep fighting Santa until you contribute at least 3% damage dealt and you’ll get his drops.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You either get them as drops from the winter chests that Santa drops or with Candy Canes. The Winter Chests will drop random items so the Candy Canes are more reliable if you farm them. Use Candy Canes at the Black Market NPC in Zen Forest HUB to buy all items from the Winter Update.

That’s it for my Santa boss and Candy Canes guide in Jujutsu Infinite. Check out our weapon tier list for more JI guides.

